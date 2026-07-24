Congress's Randeep Surjewala called PM Modi's plan for fast-track courts for NEET leak accused a 'smokescreen.' He questioned the govt's intent, alleging the CBI filed a closure report against the main accused instead of a chargesheet.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative for fast-track courts and stricter punishment of NEET paper leak accused a "smokescreen" and alleged that it was an attempt to "befool India's youth."

In a post on X, Surjewala cited the 2024 NEET paper leak case, saying that despite the enactment of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and the investigation being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the government had failed to ensure accountability. He alleged that the CBI did not file a chargesheet against the main accused, Sanjiv Mukhiya, and instead submitted a closure report in the case.

Surjewala Questions Government's Intent

Questioning the effectiveness of new legal measures, Surjewala alleged that the issue lay not with the law but with the government's intent. "This is a smokescreen to befool India's young. After the NEET Paper Leak of 2024 also, the Modi government enacted the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. They handed over the investigation of the NEET 2024 leak to the CBI. But what finally happened?" Surjewala said in his post on X.

He further alleged, "CBI failed to file a chargesheet against the main accused in NEET 2024, Sanjiv Mukhiya. CBI filed a 'closure report' in the NEET 2024 case, saying 'no wrong' happened, meaning no paper leak happened. So what will a new law do? NOTHING!" Surjewala also alleged, "Problem is not the law, problem is the intent of the Modi government!"

PM Modi Proposes Stricter Measures

The remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed stronger legal measures, including fast-track courts and stricter punishment. In a self-recorded video shared on X, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders. he said, "I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts".

Opposition Demands Education Minister's Resignation

The Opposition has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the controversy triggering protests inside and outside the House. Along with the video, the Prime Minister wrote, "More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet! (ANI)