Over 40 vehicles damaged, several injured on Pune-Bengaluru highway after oil tanker accident

At least 30 people have been injured after a tanker crashed into several vehicles at Pune's Navale bridge on Sunday. The accident resulted in a 48-vehicle pileup, a Pune Fire Brigade official said.

A severe collision on the Pune-Bengaluru highway resulted in a pileup of up to 48 automobiles and more than 30 casualties. According to reports, the collision was brought on by a speeding tanker crashing into several oncoming cars.

Rescue personnel were sent to the scene, and once the injured were rescued from the wrecked remnants of the damaged automobiles, they were sent to the hospital. Quickly approaching the scene were the Pune Fire Brigade and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Also Read | Delhi murder: More remains of Shraddha recovered from Mehrauli forest

"A severe road collision happened near Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune, in which about 48 automobiles were destroyed," according to officials from the Pune Fire Brigade. The Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) rescue teams have arrived at the scene.

Pictures and videos from the event showed automobiles and other vehicles lying wrecked on the roadway after being struck by the speeding tanker. According to media accounts, the collision may have caused damage to up to 48 automobiles.

Also Read | Investigate everyone who has met Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari

According to local media accounts, the tanker's brakes failed, causing it to crash into other cars on the Pune-Bengaluru motorway. Following the crash, oil flowed over the road, making it slick and causing further collisions. The collision also caused traffic backups on Mumbai routes of up to 2 kilometres, as well as in the neighbouring neighbourhoods.

Since a few days ago, Navle Bridge has become a notorious accident hotspot. On Friday, a woman was killed after she was struck by a fast-moving vehicle on the outer ring road close to the bridge.

Also Read | Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for walking with Medha Patkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra