Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 40 vehicles damaged, several injured on Pune-Bengaluru highway after oil tanker accident

    At least 30 people have been injured after a tanker crashed into several vehicles at Pune's Navale bridge on Sunday. The accident resulted in a 48-vehicle pileup, a Pune Fire Brigade official said.

    Over 40 vehicles damaged several injured on Pune Bengaluru highway after oil tanker accident gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 9:19 AM IST

    A severe collision on the Pune-Bengaluru highway resulted in a pileup of up to 48 automobiles and more than 30 casualties. According to reports, the collision was brought on by a speeding tanker crashing into several oncoming cars.

    Rescue personnel were sent to the scene, and once the injured were rescued from the wrecked remnants of the damaged automobiles, they were sent to the hospital. Quickly approaching the scene were the Pune Fire Brigade and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

    Also Read | Delhi murder: More remains of Shraddha recovered from Mehrauli forest

    "A severe road collision happened near Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune, in which about 48 automobiles were destroyed," according to officials from the Pune Fire Brigade. The Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) rescue teams have arrived at the scene.

    Pictures and videos from the event showed automobiles and other vehicles lying wrecked on the roadway after being struck by the speeding tanker. According to media accounts, the collision may have caused damage to up to 48 automobiles.

    Also Read | Investigate everyone who has met Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari

    According to local media accounts, the tanker's brakes failed, causing it to crash into other cars on the Pune-Bengaluru motorway. Following the crash, oil flowed over the road, making it slick and causing further collisions. The collision also caused traffic backups on Mumbai routes of up to 2 kilometres, as well as in the neighbouring neighbourhoods.

    Since a few days ago, Navle Bridge has become a notorious accident hotspot. On Friday, a woman was killed after she was struck by a fast-moving vehicle on the outer ring road close to the bridge.

    Also Read | Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for walking with Medha Patkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 9:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi murder More remains of Shraddha recovered from Mehrauli forest gcw

    Delhi murder: More remains of Shraddha recovered from Mehrauli forest

    Shraddha Walkar case: Experts believe circumstantial evidence, forensic exam key to investigation snt

    Shraddha Walkar case: Experts believe circumstantial evidence, forensic exam key to investigation

    Investigate everyone who has met Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari - adt

    Investigate everyone who has met Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari

    Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for walking with Medha Patkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for walking with Medha Patkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins - adt

    Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins

    Recent Stories

    Delhi murder More remains of Shraddha recovered from Mehrauli forest gcw

    Delhi murder: More remains of Shraddha recovered from Mehrauli forest

    5 foods you should avoid after a teeth whitening session sur

    5 foods you should avoid after a teeth whitening session

    Onions to garlic : food items you should include in your diet for a healthy heart SUR

    Onions to garlic : food items you should include in your diet for a healthy heart

    Numerology Prediction for November 21 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 21, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for November 21 to November 27 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for November 21 to November 27

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon