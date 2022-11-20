Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for walking with Medha Patkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Addressing a poll rally in Dhoraji town of Gujarat's Rajkot district, PM Modi said the ambitious project of building Sardar Sarovar Dam over Narmada river was delayed because many people had tried hard to stall it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 20) asked on what moral ground is the Congress seeking votes in Gujarat when its leader joined Bharat Jodo Yatra by a woman who stalled the Narmada dam project for three decades.

The Prime Minister was referring to Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Addressing a poll rally in Dhoraji town of Gujarat's Rajkot district, PM Modi said the ambitious project of building Sardar Sarovar Dam over Narmada river was delayed because many people had tried hard to stall it.

"The Narmada project was the only solution to quench the thirst of the arid region of Kutch and Kathiyawad (Saurashtra region). You must have seen yesterday how a Congress leader was doing padyatra with a woman, who was an anti-Narmada activist. She and others had stalled the project for three decades by creating legal hurdles'' PM Modi said.

"These activists held protests just to make sure that water does not reach here," PM Modi said, and accused the activists of defaming Gujarat to such an extent that even the World Bank stopped funds for the project.

"When Congress leaders approach you to seek votes, I want you to ask them to explain on what moral ground the opposition party is seeking votes when their leader was doing padyatra with a woman who was against the Narmada project. I urge you to ask this question to Congress," he said.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 with the counting of votes on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh.

Of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the remaining 93 seats on December 5.

(With inputs from PTI)