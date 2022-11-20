Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for walking with Medha Patkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Addressing a poll rally in Dhoraji town of Gujarat's Rajkot district, PM Modi said the ambitious project of building Sardar Sarovar Dam over Narmada river was delayed because many people had tried hard to stall it.

    Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for walking with Medha Patkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 3:52 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 20) asked on what moral ground is the Congress seeking votes in Gujarat when its leader joined Bharat Jodo Yatra by a woman who stalled the Narmada dam project for three decades.

    The Prime Minister was referring to Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra on Saturday.

    Also read: 'BJP wants to stop free power supply in Delhi': CM Arvind Kejriwal at MCD election 2022 campaign

    Addressing a poll rally in Dhoraji town of Gujarat's Rajkot district, PM Modi said the ambitious project of building Sardar Sarovar Dam over Narmada river was delayed because many people had tried hard to stall it.

    "The Narmada project was the only solution to quench the thirst of the arid region of Kutch and Kathiyawad (Saurashtra region). You must have seen yesterday how a Congress leader was doing padyatra with a woman, who was an anti-Narmada activist. She and others had stalled the project for three decades by creating legal hurdles'' PM Modi said.

    "These activists held protests just to make sure that water does not reach here," PM Modi said, and accused the activists of defaming Gujarat to such an extent that even the World Bank stopped funds for the project.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: BJP suspends 7 leaders for contesting as independent candidates

    "When Congress leaders approach you to seek votes, I want you to ask them to explain on what moral ground the opposition party is seeking votes when their leader was doing padyatra with a woman who was against the Narmada project. I urge you to ask this question to Congress," he said.

    Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 with the counting of votes on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh.

    Of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the remaining 93 seats on December 5.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 3:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins - adt

    Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins

    'BJP wants to stop free power supply in Delhi': CM Arvind Kejriwal at MCD election 2022 campaign AJR

    'BJP wants to stop free power supply in Delhi': CM Arvind Kejriwal at MCD election 2022 campaign

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP suspends 7 leaders for contesting as independent candidates - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP suspends 7 leaders for contesting as independent candidates

    Calicut-bound Air India flight faces technical snag; returns to Mumbai minutes after take-off AJR

    Calicut-bound Air India flight faces technical snag; returns to Mumbai minutes after take-off

    KDMC demolishes 'illegal' Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena office in Kalyan - adt

    KDMC demolishes 'illegal' Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena office in Kalyan

    Recent Stories

    Skincare alert: Get rid of dark circles by using almond oil SUR

    Skincare alert: Get rid of dark circles by using almond oil

    Hrithik Roshan slams news of him moving in with Saba Azad; read what he said RBA

    Hrithik Roshan slams news of him moving in with Saba Azad; read what he said

    Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins - adt

    Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins

    New Zealand vs India 2022 Mount Maunganui Sensational Surya smashes 2nd T20 hundred; fans in awe of his SKY-rocketing form snt

    New Zealand vs India 2022: Sensational Surya smashes 2nd T20 hundred; fans in awe of his SKY-rocketing form

    Winter healthcare: Beetroot and garlic dishes you should have this season sur

    Winter healthcare: Beetroot and garlic dishes you should have this season

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon