    Delhi murder: More remains of Shraddha recovered from Mehrauli forest

    Shraddha murder case: Parts of the skull, jaw, and other bones of the murdered 27-year-old Shraddha Walker were recovered from Mehrauli forest on Sunday, Delhi Police sources said. To look for further missing body parts, a team also searched the Maidan Garhi pond, not so far away from the Mehrauli house.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 8:59 AM IST

    After a long drawn search, the Delhi police discovered pieces of the skull, jaw, and other bones in the Mehrauli forest on Sunday. This discovery comes amid the ongoing investigation into the brutal murder of Sharaddha Walker by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla, who is accused of chopping her body into 35 pieces. In Maidangarhi, the police squad also visited a pond to look for remains after its water level dropped.

    In addition, authorities searched the leased residence of Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Amin Poonawalla and reconstructed the crime scene. Two plastic bags have been found in the home.

    "Various combing operations have been carried out at various spots, including certain forest regions, where dismembered bones have been collected," a senior police officer stated.

    To ascertain that the bones belong to Shraddha, the blood samples of the father and her brother have been collected for DNA analysis.  It will take 15 days for the DNA analysis to determine whether the victim's body pieces were discovered in the forest.

    Even though searches are still being conducted in the Mehrauli and other nearby forests in Delhi and Gurugram, the police have so far found 13 pieces of her corpse, the most of which are skeleton remains. However, the weapon that was used to mutilate her body has not yet been found.

    On May 18, Poonawala reportedly killed Walker (27), sawed her body into 35 pieces, and then stored them in a 300-liter refrigerator at his home in Mehrauli, South Delhi, for about three weeks before disposing of them across many days after midnight.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 8:59 AM IST
