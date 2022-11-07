Over 37% of Delhi women drinking more alcohol since pandemic, cites 'stress' as reason: Survey

According to a statement from the CADD, 37.6% of the 5,000 women who participated in the poll acknowledged an increase in their alcohol use. 42.3% of women said their growth was more sporadic and event-based.

Over 37% of Delhi's female population believes that their alcohol use has grown over the past three years, reflecting the pandemic's effects on drinking patters, according to a recent poll. According to the poll, more than 45% of women cited "stress" as the cause of their increased drinking frequency.

According to a poll done by the non-profit Community against Drunken Driving (CADD), the epidemic, the ensuing lockdown, greater availability of alcohol, and altered expenditure patterns all led to women drinking more than males.

Also Read | 'I've been in this court for about 37 years...: CJI UU Lalit on last working day

According to a statement from the CADD, 37.6% of the 5,000 women who participated in the poll acknowledged an increase in their alcohol use. 42.3% of women said their growth was more sporadic and event-based. The statement said that the respondents also concurred that many were attempting to make up for lost time since early 2022, when things began to open up and alcohol use increased on a regular basis.

Increased alcohol availability was indicated by 34.4% of women as the cause of their increased drinking, while boredom was mentioned by 30.1% of them. One of the causes of the phenomena, according to road safety expert and campaigner Prince Singhal, who founded CADD, is the permissive portrayal of alcohol use on TV and its purported capacity to relieve stress.

Also Read | AAP will lose deposit in all 68 seats: BJP chief JP Nadda in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

According to the Centre for Alcohol Studies, a division of the Indian government, the market for alcohol among women is predicted to increase by 25% during the following five years. It said that combined with persistent messaging in films and on television that alcohol is the best way for women to relax and reward themselves, comfortable retail experience, aside from the already prevalent reasons, are all adding up to the rise in alcohol consumption among women.

(with PTI inputs)