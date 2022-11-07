AAP will lose deposit in all 68 seats: BJP chief JP Nadda in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

The BJP chief also lauded the role of Chetan Bragta's father Narinder Bragta, saying as a former minister, he protected the rights of the farmers and horticulturists of the region. Jubbal-Kotkhai is a part of the state's "apple belt".

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday (November 7) claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will lose the security deposit in all the 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh in the November 12 Assembly polls, asserting that the people of the hill state will change "riwaz, but not raaj".

Addressing a gathering in favour of BJP candidate Chetan Bragta from the Jubbal-Kotkhai seat, Nadda said the upcoming poll battle is about protecting the rights of the state's people and not about individuals.

Also read: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to represent India at key summits with ASEAN states; check details

"This is the battle for your rights and Chetan will protect them very seriously. Protect Chetan till November 12 and he will protect your rights after that," the BJP chief said.

He also lauded the role of Chetan Bragta's father Narinder Bragta, saying as a former minister, he protected the rights of the farmers and horticulturists of the region. Jubbal-Kotkhai is a part of the state's "apple belt".

In the previously held bypoll in 2021, Chetan Bragta lost from Jubbal-Kotkhai to Rohit Thakur of the Congress. He had contested the bypoll as an independent nominee. This time again, Bragta is all set to face Thakur, with AAP's Srikant Chauhan also in the fray.

Also read: Congress does not care for people's sentiments: CM Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

"They say governments alternate every five years in Himachal Pradesh, but we have to change this trend as we have done in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and other states," Nadda said.

"Give a clear message to the Congress that riwaz (tradition) badal raha hai, raaj (power) nahi," the BJP chief asserted amid cheers from the gathering.

This is the first time that Nadda has launched an attack on the AAP from his poll rallies in the hill state.

The BJP chief enumerated several schemes launched by the saffron party's government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said Himachal Pradesh has also benefitted from those.

(With inputs from PTI)