Over 31.78 crore unorganised workers have registered on the e-Shram portal as of July 14, Minister of State for Labour Shobha Karandlaje told the Lok Sabha. Fifteen central schemes have been integrated with the portal for social security benefits.

Over 31.78 crore unorganised workers have already registered on the e-Shram portal as of July 14 this year, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje told the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Monday.

She said fifteen central schemes have so far been integrated mapped with eShram.

About the e-Shram Portal

The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram portal (eshram.gov.in) on August 26, 2021 for the creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW), including platform workers, migrant workers. The e-Shram portal registers the unorganised workers, including gig and platform workers and provides them a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.

"As on 14th July 2026, over 31.78 crore unorganised workers have already been registered on the e-Shram portal," she said.

State-Specific Microsites

Ministry of Labour and Employment launched Microsites for State/UTs on January 29, 2025 to empower them with their own dedicated e-Shram Microsite to address unique local requirements and challenges effectively. These Microsites are designed to tailor services of e-Shram to align with unique State /UTs needs, simplifying worker registration, data updates, verification and providing State specific analytics.

e-Shram as a 'One-Stop-Solution'

In keeping with the vision of the Budget Announcement 2024-25 on developing e-Shram as a One-Stop-Solution for unorganized workers to have access to various social security schemes, Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the eShram-"One-Stop-Solution" on October 21, 2024. eShram- "One-Stop-Solution" entails integration of different social security/ welfare schemes at a single portal i.e. eShram. This enables unorganised workers registered on eShram to access social security schemes and see benefits availed by them so far, through eShram.

"So far, fifteen schemes of different Central Ministries/ Departments have already been integrated/ mapped with eShram to extend benefits and access to social security schemes to eShram cardholders," the minister said.

eShram also has linkages with National Career Service (NCS) for job opportunities, Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) for Skill Development, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) for pension and convergence portal of MoHUA. (ANI)