    Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind to address the nation today as his term ends

    On Saturday, President Kovind made an emotional farewell speech in parliament, thanking the nation for the chance to serve as President. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others, attended the event. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla was among those who attended the farewell address.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 24, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

    President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the 14th President of India, will address the country on Sunday. He was appointed to the job in 2017. On Monday, his successor, Droupadi Murmu, will take the oath of office as the 15th President of India in the Central Hall of Parliament. The speech to the country by outgoing President Kovind will be carried on national networks at 7 p.m.

    President Kovind thanked Prime Minister Modi and others for their support throughout his tenure, saying, "What the Almighty had desired me to do could not have been completed without the cooperation of all elected representatives."

    He urged MPs to settle their disagreements peacefully, quoting Mahatma Gandhi. His comments come at a time when parliamentary procedures have been disrupted by the Opposition's demonstrations on a variety of subjects. President Kovind delivered his farewell speech in parliament the day after Prime Minister Modi hosted a dinner for him at his house.

    Droupadi Murmu, the NDA's presidential nominee, defeated the Opposition's candidate, former union minister Yashwant Sinha, on Thursday. On Monday, the 64-year-old will take the oath of office as India's 15th President in the Central Hall of Parliament.

    Murmu, the country's first tribal and youngest president, defeated Sinha by an enormous majority, receiving 64 percent of legitimate votes in a day-long ballot counting.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
