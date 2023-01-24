Out on parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim cuts cake with sword; check viral video

The Sirsa-Dera chief walked out of the Sunaria Jail on Saturday in Haryana's Rohtak district on a 40-day parole and arrived at his Barnawa Ashra in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. A video of Ram Rahim's celebration with the massive cake has gone viral on social media.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, currently out on parole, was seen 'celebrating' by cutting a cake with a sword. On Saturday, the Sirsa-Dera chief walked out of the Sunaria Jail in Haryana's Rohtak district on a 40-day parole and arrived at his Barnawa Ashra in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. He is serving a 20-year sentence for both rape and murder. A video of Ram Rahim's celebration with the massive cake has gone viral on social media. In the video, the weapon used (to cut the cake) is prohibited under the Arms Act.

In his bail application, Ram Rahim said he wanted to attend an event to mark the birth anniversary of former Dera chief Shah Satnam Singh on January 25, 2023.

On Monday, Ram Rahim virtually launched a massive cleaning campaign organised by his sect's volunteers across several locations in Haryana and other states. At the event, a few senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Haryana, including Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar and former minister Krishan Kumar Bedi participated in the event.

In the last 14 months, Ram Rahim has been granted parole for the fourth time and the second time in less than three months. Previously, he was granted parole for 40 days in October 2022 for the Haryana panchayat election and the Adampur Assembly bypoll.

In August 2027, a special CBI court in Panchkula convicted him of raping two female followers of his. On the orders of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana in 2003, the CBI registered the case and took over the investigation of the earlier registered case at Police Station Sadar in Kurukshetra.

On July 10, 2002, Ranjit Singh, a resident of the village Khanpur Kolian, Kurukshetra, was allegedly murdered while working in his fields in village Khanpur Kolian in Kurukshetra district, Haryana.

After an investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet against the six accused in 2007, and the charges were framed in 2008. On October 8, 2021, the court convicted Ram Rahim and four others in connection with the murder of Dera manager Ranjit Singh.

