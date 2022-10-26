Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rape convict Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim makes music video while on parole

    Until this report was filed, the video had over 6.3 mission views. The video description says that the music, lyrics, singer, composer and even director are Gurmeet Ram Rahim. 

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 4:54 PM IST

    Demands for ending the parole granted to convicted rapist and self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh have grown louder after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief released a music video on Diwali in violation of standard parole norms.

    The Dera chief has been serving a 20-year jail sentence for raping his two disciples. He had recently been released from the Sunaria jail on a 40-day parole. The music video named 'Sadi Nit Diwali' was released on his YouTube channel. Until this report was filed, the video had over 6.3 mission views. The video description says that the music, lyrics, singer, composer and even director are Gurmeet Ram Rahim. 

    This is the third parole for the convicted rapist this year. In February, the Dera chief was granted a 21-day parole ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. In June, Gurmeet was granted a month-long furlough ahead of the Sangrur by-poll in Punjab. The latest parole comes days before the Adampur bye-election on November 3 and the November 12 Haryana panchayat elections.

    Controversy broke out when several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, were seen attending the virtual religious meeting hosted by the rapist on October 20. On Monday, Gurmeet told his supporters that his imprisonment was a 'spiritual journey' and that he would be penning a book about it.

    On Wednesday, October 26, he announced that his 'daughter' Honeypreet, will now be known as 'Ruhani Didi'. 

    Gurmeet said, 'Our daughter will be called Honeypreet. It was creating confusion when everyone called her 'didi'. So now she has been named 'Ruhani Didi'. A modernized version of the same will be 'Ruh Di'.'

    Addressing Saad Sangat at the Dera in Baghpat, Gurmeet also quashed rumours of leadership change at the Dera Sachcha Sauda and reiterated that he would remain at the helm of the sect.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 4:54 PM IST
