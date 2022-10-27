Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DCW appeals Haryana government to cancel Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's parole: Report

    On June 17, Rahim was granted parole for a month. He has been incarcerated, since 2017, in Haryana's Sunaria jail where he is serving a 20-year-term for raping two women disciples at his ashram's headquarters in Sirsa

    Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal slammed the Haryana government for granting parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who is serving a jail term after being convicted of rape and murder cases.

    Speaking to reporters, the DCWchief said, "Ram Rahim is a rapist and murderer. He is given life imprisonment by the Court but the Haryana government gives him parole whenever they want. He is organising 'Satsang' and the deputy speaker and Mayor of the Haryana government are attending these events."

    Earlier on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he has "no role" in the parole granted to the Dera chief.

    The DCW chief further claimed that the leaders who attended his Satsang were Ram Rahim's decent devotees. Maliwal further appealed to the Haryana government to cancel Ram Rahim's parole and sentence him to jail.

    Ram Rahim Singh on October 19 organized a virtual 'Satsang' which was attended by many political leaders including the Karnal Mayor and many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, sparking a fresh controversy.

    Dera Sacha chief Ram Rahim was recently released from the Sunaria jail on 40-day parole.

    The decision to grant Ram Rahim parole ahead of the Adampur bypoll in Haryana on November 3 and the panchayat elections has triggered a furore.

    On June 17, Rahim was granted parole for a month. He has been incarcerated, since 2017, in Haryana's Sunaria jail where he is serving a 20-year-term for raping two women disciples at his ashram's headquarters in Sirsa. In February, the Dera chief was granted three weeks' leave.

