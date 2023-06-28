Out of funds, Karnataka CM delays loan waiver promise made to women

In a recent development, Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah has postponed the loan waiver promise made to the women to the next year. The promise was made by him, during a campaign for Karnataka Vidhana Sabha elections - 2023

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has postponed the realisation of his promise to waive off all the loans taken by the Stree Shakti Sangha' to next year. During the state assembly elections, Siddaramaiah had announced that the loans taken by Stree Shakti Sanghas will be waived off as soon as the Congress comes to power. But now, he has said that the waiving off will begin only next year.

"Next year, all the loans taken by Stree Shakti Sanghas will be waived off. This is my promise to all the women,” said Siddaramaiah while speaking with the media after the Cabinet meeting at the assembly on Wednesday. The women leaders from the Sangha had requested the chief minister for waiving the loans.

"To consider this request, we need around Rs 2400 crore. It is currently not possible this year. I promise to carry this for the next year,” he added.



The women reacted saying that they will conduct a meeting among the leaders and then proceed to decisive measures. The Congress government in Karnataka has been giving out ‘freebies’ to the public. Will it work out in the long run?

Stree Shakti was started by the Karnataka government in 2000-01 as a women's empowerment program. The primary objective of this program is to enhance women's access to financial services and foster self-reliance. Taking inspiration from the concept of self-help groups, Stree Shakti focuses on skill development, providing access to micro-credit, and promoting savings products to empower women.