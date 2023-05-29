Karnataka portfolio allocation: CM Siddaramaiah keeps finance; Know who got what

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assigned portfolios to 34 ministers comprising the newly expanded cabinet in the state.Check out the full list here:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has allocated portfolios to ministers in his Cabinet, keeping the finance portfolio for himself and giving his deputy DK Shivakumar the responsibilities for the irrigation and development of Bengaluru. The chief minister, who has submitted 13 state budgets, has retained all unallocated portfolios and the departments of Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, IT and BT, Infrastructure Development, and Finance in addition to the finance department.

Major and medium irrigation, Bengaluru City Development, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Bangalore Development Authority, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority, and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited are all under the leadership of DK Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah took the oath of office with DK Shivakumar and eight ministers on May 20. He subsequently expanded the Cabinet to its full strength by inducting 24 new ministers on Saturday after rounds of discussions with the Congress' central leadership.

According to the list made public by Raj Bhawan, K Patil was handed the Ministry of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Tourism, while former chief minister and prominent Congress politician G Parameshwara received the Ministry of the Home.

The Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has been given to Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, while the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been entrusted to Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Housing, Wakf, and Minority Welfare would be under the control of BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, while Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises will be under Sharanabasappa Darshanapur's management. Eshwar Khandre has been given responsibility for the forest, ecology, and environment; N Cheluvarayaswamy for agriculture; SS Mallikarjun for mining and geology; Rahim Khan for municipal administration and the haj; and Santhosh S Lad for labour.

Laxmi R. Hebbalkar, the only female member of the Cabinet, will be in charge of the portfolios for women's and children's empowerment, the disabled, and senior citizen empowerment, while Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil will be in charge of the portfolio for medical education and skill development.

The portfolios for primary and secondary education will be handled by Madhu Bangarappa, higher education will be handled by MC Sudhakar, while minor irrigation, science, and technology will be handled by NS Boseraju.

The Congress won 135 seats in the 224-member assembly's elections on May 10 while the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular), led by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, won 66 and 19, respectively.