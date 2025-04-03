user
NBA: Stephen Curry's 5 Most Electrifying Performances of the 2024-25 Season

NBA: A look at Stephen Curry's top five performances during the 2024-2025 NBA season, showcasing his scoring prowess, clutch moments, and historic milestones.

Vaishnav Akash
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

NBA: There are great shooters in the NBA, and then there’s Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors' guard continues to push the boundaries of excellence, proving time and time again why he’s in a league of his own. Throughout the 2024-25 season, Curry has delivered top performances, leaving fans in disbelief and defenses in shambles. Here’s a look into his five most electrifying performances of the season.

1. 52 Points vs. Grizzlies (April 1, 2025)

The Memphis crowd had barely settled in when Stephen Curry made it clear that he was about to put on a show. Facing a physical Memphis Grizzlies squad, Curry erupted for 52 points, shooting 12 three-pointers while stuffing the stat sheet with 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals.

The moment of the game? With the Warriors holding to a slim lead in the fourth quarter, Curry casually stepped back from nearly 30 feet and let the ball fly. The ball hung in the air for what felt like a brief before swishing through, sending the crowd into silence. With the three, he not only sealed the Warriors' 134-125 victory but also surpassed Jerry West on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Another night, another milestone for the baby-faced assassin.

2. 56 Points vs Magic (February 27, 2025)

Orlando’s Amway Center turned into Curry’s personal shooting space as he dropped a season-high 56 points against the Magic. The Warriors had found themselves in an early 20-point hole, but Curry went on an absolute tear, scoring 22 points in the third quarter alone which was more than the entire Magic team in that span.

His in-form handles left defenders grasping, his deep threes barely even touched the rim, and his signature floaters kissed the backboard with perfection. By the time the final buzzer sounded, Curry had led the Warriors to a stunning 121-115 comeback victory, reminding everyone why no lead is ever safe when he's on the floor.

3. 40-Point Game vs Nets (March 6, 2025)

The Barclays Center was electric as the Warriors faced off against the Brooklyn Nets in a thriller that felt like a playoff matchup. With the game hanging in the balance in the final seconds, Curry did what he does best, delivered in the clutch.

Having already scored 40 points, he saved his best for last. Down by two with 3.4 seconds remaining, Curry took the inbound pass, dribbled past two defenders, and launched a leaning, off-balance three from just inside half-court. As the buzzer sounded, the ball splashed through the net, leaving Brooklyn fans in shock. Warriors 121, Nets 119. Another day, another game-winning dagger from Steph.

4. 30-Point Night vs 76ers (January 2, 2025)

Efficiency is a word often associated with Curry, but this night against the Philadelphia 76ers took it to another level. In one of the most flawless performances of his career, Curry finished with 30 points while shooting a perfect 8-of-8 from beyond the arc.

What made it even more special? Not a single one of those three was easy. Step-backs, contested shots, off-the-dribble bombs, he made them all look effortless. The crowd at Chase Center gave him a standing ovation as he checked out in the fourth quarter, knowing they had just witnessed history. The Warriors ran away with a dominant 139-105 victory, and Curry became the first player in NBA history to achieve a perfect 30-point, 8-three game.

5. 25,000 Career Points vs Pistons (March 8, 2025)

Some milestones are special, and then there are moments like this. In a hard-fought battle against the Detroit Pistons, Curry added yet another historic chapter to his decorated career by reaching 25,000 career points. Midway through the third quarter, Curry came off a screen, took one dribble, and pulled up from deep beyond the arc.

The ball found the net as the Warriors bench jumped in joy, signaling the moment everyone had been waiting for. The PA announcer confirmed the achievement, and the Chase Center crowd rose to their feet, chanting “MVP! MVP!” as Curry acknowledged them with a nod and a fist pump. By the end of the night, he had finished with 32 points and led the Warriors to a 115-110 victory. With that, he became just the 26th player in NBA history to hit the 25,000-point milestone.

