Adilabad police cracked a major burglary case, busting a multi-state crime network active for 9 years. An international gang of two Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian was arrested. Stolen gold, silver, and electronics worth ₹8 lakh were recovered.

A multi-state crime network targeting homes and vehicles was successfully cracked in the Mavala burglary case in Telangana with the arrest of an international and inter-state criminal gang comprising two Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian accused.

According to District Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan, IPS, the syndicate had been active for nearly nine years, orchestrating house burglaries and two-wheeler thefts across multiple states in India. Law enforcement officials successfully recovered stolen valuables including gold, silver, iPhones, an iPad, and a motorcycle, with an estimated total worth of ₹8 lakh.

Adilabad District Police successfully solved the burglary case which occurred at the residence of a prominent political leader in Kailash Nagar under the limits of Mavala Police Station. On Monday, while addressing a press conference held at the District Police Headquarters, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan, IPS, stated that the police arrested three members of an international and inter-state criminal gang, including two Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian accused.

Gang Members Identified

The Adilabad District Police released details regarding the arrested individuals involved in the inter-state and international theft ring, identifying the primary accused as Mohammed Jauni Ali (alias Jani Ali), a 30-year-old electrician and native of Parbatipur in the Dinajpur district of Bangladesh, who was presently residing at Syed Colony outside Char Darwaza in Jaipur, Rajasthan. His co-accused, identified as Mohammed Ruman Ali, is a 33-year-old electrician and also a native of Parbatipur, Dinajpur District, Bangladesh, residing at the same Jaipur address. Additionally, the third suspect, Tarun Singh, is a 29-year-old fruit trader and local resident of Misrod in Baghmugalia, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, according to officials.

Modus Operandi and Criminal History

During the investigation, it was revealed that the prime accused had been involved in house burglaries and two-wheeler thefts across several states, including Rajasthan, Odisha, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana, since 2015. He allegedly entered India illegally and obtained a fake Aadhaar card, officials said.

The investigation further revealed that after entering India from Bangladesh on July 11, he, along with his associates, travelled through Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra before reaching Adilabad, where they committed the burglary in Kailash Nagar under Mavala Police Station limits. The accused used to pose as vendors selling pressure cookers and grinders during the daytime to conduct reconnaissance in residential colonies. At night, they would break open locks and commit burglaries.

Stolen Valuables Recovered

The prime accused, Mohammed Jauni Ali, is involved in more than eight criminal cases registered in different states across the country, while co-accused Tarun Singh is involved in more than six criminal cases. Other members of the gang are also involved in several criminal cases in various states. During the investigation and subsequent arrests, the police recovered a significant cache of stolen items from the accused, including 73.05 grams of gold, comprising 50.75 grams linked to the Adilabad case and 22.30 grams connected to a separate case in Nagpur, along with 151.30 grams of silver and ₹4,270 in cash. Police also seized several electronic devices, including five iPhones, two Samsung mobile phones, and an Apple iPad, alongside a motorcycle used by the perpetrators to commit the offences. The combined estimated value of all the recovered property stands at approximately ₹8 lakh.

Broader Network and Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation revealed that the prime accused, Mohammed Jauni Ali @ Jani Ali, had illegally entered India from Bangladesh on nearly 10 to 12 occasions over the past several years. After committing house burglaries and vehicle thefts in different states, he would return to Bangladesh to evade arrest. Police also found that he is part of a larger network of 12 to 15 Bangladeshi associates who follow the same modus operandi by illegally entering India, committing thefts, and escaping back to Bangladesh.

Further investigation is in progress to trace and apprehend the remaining gang members. Using technical evidence, CCTV footage, surveillance inputs, and coordination with police departments of various states, Adilabad District Police swiftly investigated the case, arrested the accused, and solved the offence. Further investigation is in progress.

SP Commends Police Efforts

The SP stated that a detailed investigation is continuing to identify and apprehend other members of the gang, their associates, individuals who facilitated their illegal stay in India, and those who helped them obtain forged identity documents. Coordination is also being maintained with police authorities of other states. SP Akhil Mahajan, IPS, emphasised that strict legal action will continue against illegal foreign nationals and international and inter-state criminal gangs posing a threat to national security.

The SP specially appreciated the efforts of Mavala Circle Inspector BD Prem Kumar, CCS Inspector Chandrashekhar, Cyber Crime Sub-Inspector Gopikrishna, Trishul Crime Team member Srinivas, HC Shabir, Naresh, Satish, Riyaz and other police personnel for their crucial role in detecting the case. The press conference was attended by Adilabad DSP L. Jeevan Reddy, Mavala CI B.D. Prem Kumar, CCS Inspector Chandrasekhar, Cyber Crime SI Gopikrishna, and other police personnel. (ANI)