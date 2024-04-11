'Orange ke rang se': After 'fish' row, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at BJP while eating oranges (WATCH)

The move was a direct response to the recent controversy sparked by a video showing Yadav indulging in a quick bite of fish fry before Navratri. The video went viral, drawing criticism from BJP leaders and sections of netizens who found it inappropriate during the religious festival.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has responded to criticism from the BJP after being targeted for consuming fish fry during Navratri, this time sharing a video where he and Vikassheel Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahani are seen enjoying oranges in a helicopter.

In a video posted on X , Yadav shared their "orange party" moment and said, "Hello friends! There was an orange party in the helicopter today. He won't be irritated by the color orange, right?".

In defense, Yadav clarified that the footage was recorded before Navratri, accusing his detractors of having a "low IQ" and asserting that he succeeded in exposing it.

In the latest video, Yadav and Sahani were seen enjoying oranges, with Sahani humorously predicting that many would take offense at their choice of fruit.

This exchange has further fueled tensions between the RJD and BJP, with Union Minister Giriraj Singh labeling Yadav as a "seasonal sanatani" practicing "politics of appeasement."