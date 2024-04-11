Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Orange ke rang se': After 'fish' row, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at BJP while eating oranges (WATCH)

    The move was a direct response to the recent controversy sparked by a video showing Yadav indulging in a quick bite of fish fry before Navratri. The video went viral, drawing criticism from BJP leaders and sections of netizens who found it inappropriate during the religious festival.

    Orange ke rang se After 'fish' row, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at BJP while eating oranges (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has responded to criticism from the BJP after being targeted for consuming fish fry during Navratri, this time sharing a video where he and Vikassheel Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahani are seen enjoying oranges in a helicopter.

    In a video posted on X , Yadav shared their "orange party" moment and said, "Hello friends! There was an orange party in the helicopter today. He won't be irritated by the color orange, right?".

    'Under our government, terrorists killed on their own turf': PM Modi at Uttarakhnad's Rishikesh rally

    The move was a direct response to the recent controversy sparked by a video showing Yadav indulging in a quick bite of fish fry before Navratri. The video went viral, drawing criticism from BJP leaders and sections of netizens who found it inappropriate during the religious festival.

    In defense, Yadav clarified that the footage was recorded before Navratri, accusing his detractors of having a "low IQ" and asserting that he succeeded in exposing it.

    In the latest video, Yadav and Sahani were seen enjoying oranges, with Sahani humorously predicting that many would take offense at their choice of fruit.

    PM Modi to expand Indian digital payments in US to help students, tourists

    This exchange has further fueled tensions between the RJD and BJP, with Union Minister Giriraj Singh labeling Yadav as a "seasonal sanatani" practicing "politics of appeasement."

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 3:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Fire breaks out in Sulthan Bathery forest range rkn

    Kerala: Fire breaks out in Sulthan Bathery forest range

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Uttarakhand Haridwar constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress’ Virender Rawat vs former BJP CM Trivendra Singh Rawat in Haridwar

    Under our government, terrorists killed on their own turf': PM Modi at Uttarakhnad's Rishikesh rally AJR

    'Under our government, terrorists killed on their own turf': PM Modi at Uttarakhnad's Rishikesh rally

    Karnataka board exams row: Parents, schools confused Supreme Court declares class 5,8 and 9 results as invalid vkp

    Karnataka board exams row: Parents, schools confused SC declares class 5,8 and 9 results as invalid

    Delhi Liquor excise policy scam: CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha

    BREAKING: Delhi Liquor excise policy scam: CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Fire breaks out in Sulthan Bathery forest range rkn

    Kerala: Fire breaks out in Sulthan Bathery forest range

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe's Champions League dream hangs in balance after 'invisible' show against Barcelona snt

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe's Champions League dream hangs in balance after 'invisible' show against Barcelona

    SEXY photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes braless in just Gucci black pantsuit- take a look RBA

    SEXY photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes braless in just Gucci black pantsuit- take a look

    BREAKING Vietnam property tycoon Truong My Lan sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case snt

    BREAKING: Vietnam property tycoon Truong My Lan sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Uttarakhand Haridwar constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress’ Virender Rawat vs former BJP CM Trivendra Singh Rawat in Haridwar

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon