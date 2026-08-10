Nagaland's BJP organised a 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' two-wheeler rally in Kohima to mark India's 80th Independence Day. Minister Temjen Imna Along attended, calling on citizens to honour the Tricolour and promote national unity and pride.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nagaland, organised a two-wheeler rally under the banner of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' at Eco-Park in Kohima on Monday as part of the celebrations marking India's 80th Independence Day.

The patriotic rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from two-wheeler riders, BJP workers and members of the public. Participants carried the national flag during the rally, promoting a message of national unity, pride and patriotism.

Minister Urges Respect for Tricolour

Nagaland Minister for Higher Education and Tourism Temjen Imna Along attended the event and called upon citizens to carry the Tricolour with pride while maintaining respect for the national flag.

Addressing the gathering, Along said Nagaland was joining the nationwide celebrations by honouring the nation through the Tricolour. He described the national flag as a symbol of national integration, pride and responsible citizenship.

The minister also urged citizens to ensure that the Tricolour is treated with dignity even after the programme. He said the flags should not be allowed to become a source of littering and encouraged participants to collect them after the celebrations and either return them through appropriate channels or take them home and display them respectfully.

"Let this Tricolour be the pride of every citizen of our state," Along said, urging people to honour both the national flag and the nation.

The programme began with a brief introduction by Eduzu Theluo, State Vice President and Convenor of the Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra Committee, who spoke about the significance of the campaign and its message of national pride.

The rally brought together BJP functionaries, senior party workers, tribal leaders, youth and members of the public. Participants travelled through Kohima carrying the Tricolour, turning the event into a public display of patriotism and unity.

About the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign seeks to encourage citizens to display the national flag at their homes and participate in activities celebrating the spirit of Independence Day. The campaign has also been used to promote a sense of collective national pride and participation in Independence Day celebrations across the country. (ANI)