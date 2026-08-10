Union Minister Ramdas Athawale called for an end to disruptions in Parliament for discussion on key bills. The opposition demanded a statement from the Home Minister on police action, while the government said it is ready for a debate.

Athawale Calls for Consensus, End to Disruptions

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday called for an end to disruptions in Parliament, saying that there should be discussion on key legislations, including the delimitation and women's reservation bills. He said that the bills should be passed through consensus and politics should not be played over them.

Athawale said he did not see much possibility of the delimitation and women's reservation bills being introduced in the ongoing session of Parliament, while stressing that delimitation should be carried out through consensus. Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "I think there's no possibility of the delimitation bill and the women's reservation bill coming in this session of Parliament. I think delimitation should happen, and this bill should be passed by consensus. Politics should not be done on this. Ruckus should stop, and there should be discussion." He also urged both the government and opposition to allow discussions in Parliament and avoid disruptions over key legislative matters.

Opposition Demands Govt Reply on Key Issues

Earlier, after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Government was ready to discuss the students' movement, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday claimed that the Centre has shared no official reply to the demand for Union Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament on police action against protesters on July 20. Addressing reporters outside Parliament, Gogoi added that the government has also not clarified the opposition's demand for a discussion on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

The Congress leader said, "I have not seen what he has said, but what the information I'm getting and what we have discussed in our different meetings is specifically the Home Minister's statement on the police action and brutality against students. We have not got any specific reply on whether the Home Minister will speak on police action, police brutality against students or not; that clarification has not come."

"The government has not given any specific reply on whether they are ready to take up the debate on the corruption and mismanagement of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust," he added.

Govt Ready for Debate, Warns Against Disruptions

Earlier today, accusing the opposition of stalling parliamentary proceedings, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that while the government is fully prepared for a detailed debate on student-related movements, lawmakers must refrain from disrupting the Home Minister's official response. "The offer made by the government is very clear that it is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on students' movements and activities related to it," Rijiju said.

Emphasising the need for an uninterrupted parliamentary process, the Union Minister cautioned against disruptions during official statements. "My only point made to the Opposition is that while the discussion and a reply are being made, the Opposition should not create disturbances to prevent the statement of the Home Minister," he added.

"They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government. Once discussion begins, we must have a threadbare discussion." (ANI)