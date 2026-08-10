Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held a virtual meeting with DMs of all 13 districts to review monsoon preparedness and the progress of development works, amid risks of landslides and floods in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held a virtual meeting with the District Magistrates of all 13 districts of the state to review the monsoon situation and assess the progress of ongoing development works. The meeting was held at the CM Residence Auditorium in Dehradun, with officials from all districts joining the meeting virtually. The Chief Minister reviewed the prevailing conditions in the districts amid the ongoing monsoon season and took updates from the District Magistrates on the preparedness and response measures being undertaken at the local level. During the meeting, Dhami also reviewed the progress of various development projects being carried out across the state, with the focus expected to remain on ensuring that ongoing works continue without unnecessary delays while also addressing issues being faced at the district level.

State on High Alert Amid Monsoon Fury

The review comes at a time when Uttarakhand is vulnerable to weather-related disruptions during the monsoon, including heavy rainfall, landslides, road blockages and damage to public infrastructure. District administrations play a key role in monitoring vulnerable areas, coordinating relief and rescue efforts and ensuring the availability of essential services during adverse weather.

The monsoon has intensified the risk of flash floods and landslides across the state, with overflowing rivers and streams adding to concerns in several districts. Heavy rainfall has already led to landslides, road closures and disruptions on important routes, while authorities are keeping a close watch on river levels and other vulnerable locations.

The situation has prompted the administration to remain on high alert and ensure that disaster-response teams are ready to act quickly in case of sudden flooding or landslides. Several districts have faced road blockages and other disruptions following intense rainfall, with authorities keeping a close watch on vulnerable areas.

CM Assesses Emergency Response and Development

The Chief Minister is expected to take an assessment of the arrangements made by district administrations to deal with possible emergencies and ensure that necessary assistance reaches affected areas without delay.

The District Magistrates are also providing updates on local development works, allowing the state government to assess their progress. The coordination between government departments and district administrations is necessary, particularly during the monsoon season, when weather conditions can affect connectivity and public infrastructure across the hilly state.

The meeting is part of the state government's efforts to maintain close monitoring of the situation in all 13 districts and ensure that both monsoon preparedness and development activities receive continued attention.