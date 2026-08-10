A 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, allegedly by his wife’s lover over an "illicit affair".

A 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, allegedly by his wife’s lover over an "illicit affair". The incident took place in Budhana on Saturday, when Talib was allegedly attacked by 25-year-old Aasim following an altercation. Police said the victim suffered as many as 17 axe blows, leaving him with "deep cut wounds all over his body".

Talib was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The horrifying assault was reportedly captured on a neighbourhood CCTV camera. The footage purportedly shows Aasim repeatedly raining blows on Talib with a sharp-edged farm axe, locally known as a gandasa, in the middle of the day.

(Trigger warning: This video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised)

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Police launched an investigation into the murder and arrested Aasim following a brief encounter on Sunday. The accused is now in custody as authorities probe the circumstances surrounding the alleged affair and the motive behind the violent attack.