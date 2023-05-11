Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Opposition Unity: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to meet Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

    Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar. 

    First Published May 11, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will on Thursday (May 11) meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray during their Mumbai visit, a JD(U) MLC said. The duo will visit Thackeray's residence and later meet Pawar at his home. 

    The Bihar CM and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Yadav will have lunch at Matoshree, the private residence of Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, said JD (U) MLC Kapil Patil.

    "They will meet Pawar at his south Mumbai residence 'Silver Oak' in the evening," he added. Kumar had caught the national imagination with his pitch for a united opposition which, he believes, can take on and defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls. 

    The JD(U) supreme leader, who stunned the BJP last year when he snapped ties and stripped it of power, is coming to Mumbai at a time when the western state is witnessing political turbulence. 

    On Monday, Pawar said he and Kumar will meet when the latter visits Mumbai on May 11.

    "Our outlook is that an alternative (to the BJP government) is needed in the country. Those who wish to contribute to it, be it Nitish or Mamata (West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress leader), in my view we all need to work together for the same, the NCP chief had said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
