India launched "Operation Sindoor" in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, striking nine locations in Pakistan and PoK. The operation's name, chosen by PM Modi, honors the victims' wives and signifies India's resolve against terrorism.

India responded to the barbarous Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians under the codename ‘Operation Sindoor’ on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday. India retaliated for the April 22 atrocity in Pahalgam by attacking up to nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). Indians congregated on social media early Wednesday to celebrate the nation's message against Pakistan and the terror centers it has harbored for years. The term "Sindoor" or "vermillion" refers to the married status of Hindu women.

A chorus of “Jai Hind" or Victory to India was heard far and wide on social media platform ‘X’. Additionally, #OperationSIndoor has been trending on social media.

PM Modi chose name ‘Operation Sindoor’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally named the military strikes against terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as 'Operation Sindoor' to honor the women whose husbands were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Indian military launched missile attacks on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir early on Wednesday in response for the Pahalgam terror assault. These targets included the base of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke and the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur.

Days after PM Modi granted the military complete authority to respond to the Pahalgam terror assault, the operation took place. PM Modi granted the military forces "complete operational freedom" to choose the strategy, objectives, and timing of the reaction to the Pahalgam terror assault during a high-level discussion with the top defense officials on April 29. The national determination to deliver a "crushing blow to terrorism" was another point PM Modi emphasized.