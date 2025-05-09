11:19 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: IMF approves USD 1 billion loan for Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday approved the immediate disbursement of about USD 1 billion to Pakistan under the ongoing Extended Fund Faci­li­ty, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the approval of a USD 1bn dollar instalment for Pakistan by the IMF and the failure of India’s high-handed tactics against it," according to a statement issued by the PMO.

It said Pakistan's economic situation has improved and the country is moving towards development.

11:12 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Drones sighted at 26 locations from J&K's Baramulla to Gujarat's Bhuj

Drones have been sighted at 26 locations ranging from the Baramulla in the North to Bhuj in the South, along both the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan, according to latest reports. These include suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets.

The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.

The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary.

Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential.

10:34 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Pakistani drone hit residential area in Firozpur

One Pakistani drone has hit a residential area in Firozpur and injured a family. They have been rushed to hospital for further treatment. SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said, "We received information about 3 people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the Army..."

10:26 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Pak drones engaged near Srinagar airport, explosion heard

This comes a day after Indian Armed Forces successfully foiled attack attempts at Jammu airport. More details awaited.

10:03 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: India opposes fresh IMF loans to Pakistan, saying funds could be misused for funding cross-border terrorism

India abstains from voting at IMF meet that discussed fresh loans to Pakistan: Finance Ministry.

 

 

10:01 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Indian air defence systems neutralising Pakistani drone over Awantipora, Pulwama

 

 

09:59 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: DDCA gets bomb threat emails following Operation Sindoor

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday received bomb threat emails at the Arun Jaitley Stadium following the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor.

The emails were sent to the DDCA's official email ID, and retaliation was threatened at the stadium in response to the operation.

The bomb threat email was received on Friday morning, prompting immediate action from the authorities

"The mail came in the morning between 11 and 12 at the DDCA's official email ID. It was a threatening email in which it was written that we will retaliate at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in response to Operation Sindoor. We sent it to the President, and the bomb squad came to the venue and checked everything and went," DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma told ANI.

The bomb squad inspected the venue and cleared it after finding no evidence of any explosive devices.

09:53 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: One injured in Pakistani drone attack in Firozpur: Reports

One Pakistani drone has hit a residential area in Firozpur and injured a family. Rushed to hospital for further treatment

09:49 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Pakistan attempted drone attacks across in Barmer, Jaisalmer, and near Pokhran

 

 

09:48 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Pakistani drones intercepted in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot sector

This comes a day after Pakistan launched airstrikes at several locations in Jammu and Punjab. Indian Armed Forces successfully intercepted the drones and missiles.