Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, India launched Operation Sindoor. This military action targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with precision strikes. The operation, lasting 88 hours, reflected India's evolving security doctrine of swift, intelligence-led responses.

On April 22, 2025, terrorists struck the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 civilians — Hindu tourists and a Muslim pony handler in an attack that was not random.

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The victims were chosen by religion. The location, a beloved holiday destination, was chosen for visibility. The perpetrators belonged to The Resistance Force, a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, operating with the backing of the Pakistani state.

India's response, launched on May 7, was Operation Sindoor. It was a long time coming.

A Doctrine Forged Over Time

India has absorbed decades of cross-border terrorism. For much of that period, its responses were measured in diplomatic statements rather than military action, a restraint born partly of strategic caution, and partly of the belief that the international community would eventually hold Pakistan to account. That belief proved difficult to sustain.

The turning point came gradually. The 2016 surgical strikes after Uri signalled that India was willing to act across the Line of Control. The 2019 Balakot airstrikes after Pulwama pushed that threshold further. With each operation, India signalled that the rules of engagement had quietly changed.

Operation Sindoor is the clearest expression of that change yet. It reflects a doctrine built on three principles — precision over scale, speed over prolonged engagement, and intelligence-led targeting over broad offensive action and it applied them at a scale neither of its predecessors had attempted.

The Operation

In the early hours of May 7, Indian forces struck nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, targeting infrastructure belonging to both Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Drones, loitering munitions, and standoff weapons were the tools of choice — selected not just for their accuracy, but for their ability to keep Indian personnel out of harm's way.

India's rules of engagement were deliberate and clearly communicated from the outset: no Pakistani military installations, no civilian infrastructure. The message was precise: this was punishment directed at terrorism, not a provocation directed at Pakistan as a state. Within 88 hours, the stated objectives had been achieved and a ceasefire agreed upon.

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Strategic Messaging

Military operations of this kind carry meaning beyond the physical damage they inflict. Operation Sindoor spoke to several audiences at once.

To Indian citizens grieving the Pahalgam dead, it affirmed that their government would respond with more than words. To the international community, it reinforced India's argument — long made but inconsistently heard that cross-border terrorism has an address, and that address is in Rawalpindi. And to Pakistan and the networks it shelters, it delivered a message that diplomatic channels had failed to: that the costs of continued sponsorship were rising.

That India managed to frame all of this as a counter-terrorism operation rather than an act of interstate aggression was itself a significant diplomatic achievement and a deliberate one.

The Risks That Cannot Be Overlooked

It would be misleading to present Operation Sindoor as an uncomplicated success. Two nuclear-armed states exchanged fire. The margin between a limited punitive strike and a broader conflict is narrower than strategists would like to admit, and during those 88 hours, the world had reason to be concerned.

Strategic stability was maintained but it was not inevitable. That restraint held on both sides is as much a part of this operation's success as the precision of the strikes themselves. It should not be taken for granted in any future reckoning.

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Conclusion

Operation Sindoor marks a genuine shift in India's security posture — one that has been building for nearly a decade and has now been stated plainly. India is willing to act, it is capable of acting with precision, and it has demonstrated that it can do so without triggering the wider escalation its critics feared.

Whether this produces lasting deterrence is a harder question. The infrastructure of terrorism is not dismantled by strikes alone. The deeper challenge of compelling Pakistan to dismantle the networks it has long regarded as strategic assets remains unresolved, and no military operation, however well-executed, can substitute for that reckoning.

Operation Sindoor delivered justice for the victims of Pahalgam. Whether it delivers lasting security will depend on what comes next — in Islamabad, in Washington, and in the corridors of an international community that has too often looked the other way.