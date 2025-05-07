15 local Kashmiris were killed and 43 injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistan in the Poonch sector following Operation Sindhoor.

Delhi: 15 people were killed in the Poonch sector of Kashmir in firing by Pakistan following Operation Sindhoor. All the deceased were Kashmiri natives of Poonch. 43 people were injured and admitted to various hospitals. Pakistani troops positioned on hilltops in the border area of Poonch opened fire on innocent Kashmiris, targeting homes. Asianet News team in Salamabad captured visuals of the attack. Three Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army.

India launched a strong attack from 1:05 am to 1:30 am today. Nine terrorist centers in Bhawal Pur, Muritke, Sialkot, Kotli, Bhimber, Tehrakala, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan were destroyed. Pak media reports that 32 people, including 14 members of Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar's family, were killed in the attack. The Pak army claims eight deaths. India estimates at least 90 terrorists were killed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitored the attack throughout the night. Following the attack, India closed 10 airports in the country close to Pakistan and susceptible to air strikes. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified that no military center was attacked, and only terrorist centers in Pakistan were destroyed.

In a press conference, Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh warned Pakistan of strong retaliation if it attempts a counter-attack. Following the firing after Operation Sindhoor, Pakistan issued a red alert. The Pak government instructed the Pak army to retaliate.