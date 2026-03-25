Tourists have begun flocking to J&K's Sanasar Valley with the onset of spring. Local businesses are preparing for a busy season, hoping to recover from last year's slump, with a new Tulip garden set to be a major attraction for visitors.

Tourists have started flocking to the bowl-shaped Sanasar Valley in large numbers to witness its natural beauty following the onset of spring and the clearance of snow from the Patnitop-Sanasar road in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Locals Prepare for Tourist Influx

Local stakeholders in Sanasar, including boatmen, hoteliers, and vendors, have begun preparations for a busy season as they anticipate a heavy influx of tourists this year. The Tulip garden situated alongside the central lake in Sanasar has emerged as a primary highlight for visitors travelling through the Patnitop-Sanasar road this season.

According to locals, children and families have started arriving at Sanasar Valley to participate in various tourist activities. Visitors are increasingly choosing Sanasar Valley for its wide range of outdoor activities, from horseback riding to interactive children's games and ziplining.

Local boatmen are also repairing and repainting their boats as the region prepares for an increase in tourist activities marking the beginning of the spring season, with stakeholders in the tourism sector readying their services to cater to the arriving crowds.

Hoping to Recover from Last Year's Losses

According to a resident, this year locals hope to compensate for the losses of last year, when they had witnessed the worst slump or lean period in their business here because of the Pahalgam massacre, followed by Operation Sindhoor and then widespread damages caused by landslides triggered by cloud bursts and rains.

Jammu's Biggest Tulip Garden Set to Open

Meanwhile, an official confirmed on Monday that the biggest Tulip garden of Jammu is all set to open soon for the public in the Sanasar Valley.

Garden Details and E-Ticketing

Speaking to ANI, Director, Department of Floriculture, Vivek Modi said, "I am here to see the development and how the Tulips have bloomed. It (The garden) will open within a few days. It will have an e-ticketing system. This has developed a lot. We will submit a report today. The footfall of the tourists will be good this time."

He informed that this year, in the Tulip garden, spread over 35 Kanal land, more than 2 lakh flowers of 25 varieties have been planted. He further said that there is a fountain in the middle of the garden, with a good lighting arrangement. He stated that within days, the Tulip garden will be open for the public, and tourists will be able to get their bookings through e-ticketing.

"Unlike last year, this season, more footfall of tourists is expected in the Tulip garden of Sanasar," said Vivek Modi.

More Than Just Tulips

Known for its breathtaking vistas, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden boasts not only a splendid array of tulips but also provides sanctuary to an array of other flower species. Daffodils, Hyacinths, Roses, Ranunculi, Muscaria, and Iris blooms flourish alongside the iconic tulips, creating a mesmerising tapestry of colours and fragrances that captivates visitors. (ANI)

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