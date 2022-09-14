Manish Tewari posts cryptic tweet, says 'cuckoo bird is chiming' as Goa Congress hit by defection

In the 40-member strong Goa Legislative Assembly, the Congress has 11 MLAs. The ruling BJP, with 20 seats, is one short of majority mark but the party enjoys the support of three independent MLAs and two members of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday took to social media and posted a cryptic tweet on "erstwhile Portuguese Territory" amid reports of eight Goa Congress MLAs to form a split group and merge with the ruling BJP. Eight Congress MLAs, led by Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat, have gathered at the Goa Legislative Assembly ahead of an expected move to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a tweet, Tewari said, "A cuckoo bird is chiming. Something is apparently cooking in an erstwhile Portuguese Territory . Does not smell good…….! Hope the cuckoo bird is wrong……."

According to reports, the MLAs held a meeting in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo and a resolution was passed to "merge" the Congress legislative party into the BJP.

The move to switch sides came despite all contesting Congress candidates who had signed sworn affidavits that they would not jump ship after getting elected. The oaths were pronounced in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well as before a temple, church and mosque.

This is not the first time after the 2022 state elections that Goa Congress MLAs have attempted to join the BJP. However, in July this year, the party failed as the splinter group as it could not gather requisite numbers to join BJP without attracting disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Goa has a history of defections and individuals changing parties having created a record for having thirteen chief ministers in 12 years between 1989 and 2000. During the previous Legislative assembly term, 10 of the then 15 MLAs merged with the BJP, and 27 of the 40 MLAs were no longer with the party they were first elected from.