A young Delhi man has turned his concern over the canal’s condition into a growing grassroots cleanup campaign involving more than 1,600 children and youngsters.

For years, Delhi’s Munak Canal has been choked with plastic, debris, puja material and religious idols immersed by devotees. Now, a young Delhi man has turned his concern over the canal’s condition into a growing grassroots cleanup campaign involving more than 1,600 children and youngsters.

Vinay Das began the initiative after witnessing idols of gods and goddesses being immersed in the canal. Disturbed by what he saw, he decided to take action, personally removing religious idols and other waste dumped in and around the waterway.

What started with around 150 children has now expanded into a large volunteer-driven campaign, with more than 1,600 children and youngsters participating and around 350 of them serving as active volunteers. Divided into different groups, the volunteers have so far cleared stretches covering nearly three kilometres of the Munak Canal.

The teams have removed large quantities of plastic, puja material, debris and other waste from the canal and its banks. Vinay alone has recovered more than 2,500 idols from the water, including several idols pulled out following the recent Ganesh Visarjan.

The cleanup operations have also uncovered some unexpected religious objects. During one recent drive, volunteers found a Shivalinga weighing around 30 to 35 kilograms buried beneath the garbage. Hundreds of other idols and worship materials have also been recovered from the canal.

The campaign has not been without danger. Volunteers have come across broken glass, needles and other hazardous material while removing waste. Vinay and other members of the team have suffered injuries several times during the cleanup. On one occasion, a chemical leaking from a garbage-filled sack caused blisters on Vinay’s hands.

Vinay comes from a modest background. His father worked as a peon, while Vinay began working at the age of seven to support his education.

Despite the risks and physical challenges, Vinay has continued his mission with the support of young volunteers. He now hopes to see the Munak Canal significantly cleaner ahead of Chhath Puja this year.