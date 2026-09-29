Fishermen in Chennai's Pattinapakkam protested the Tamil Nadu government's plan to build a new Secretariat. Raising black flags, they expressed fears that the project would destroy their traditional livelihood and displace their community.

Fishermen staged a protest and raised black flags at Pattinapakkam in Chennai on Tuesday against the Tamil Nadu government's proposed construction of a new Secretariat complex in the area, expressing concerns over the impact of the project on their traditional livelihood. A large number of police personnel were deployed at the protest site. The proposed Secretariat project under the Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government has drawn opposition from several political parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, as well as its allies, including the Left parties and the VCK.

Fishermen Appeal to CM Vijay

Speaking to ANI, a fisherman Krishnan from Pattinapakkam said the fishing community had been living and working in the area for generations and expressed disappointment over the government's proposal. "We have been fishing here for generations. We thought CM Vijay is a friend of the fishermen community after MGR, but his decision to build a Secretariat complex here is a shock to us. We request him to build houses for fishermen on the 25 acres of land proposed for the Secretariat. This is our livelihood; where would we go? We expect our concerns will reach the CM and are expecting a favourable response soon," he said.

Warning of Statewide Protest

Fishermen from more than 10 fishing hamlets in the Pattinapakkam area had earlier opposed the proposal and demanded the withdrawal of the government order issued for the project. Following a consultation meeting attended by representatives of several fishing villages, the fishermen had jointly addressed the media and warned of a large-scale statewide protest if the order was not revoked by September 21.

According to the fishermen, the government had issued an order proposing the construction of the new Secretariat complex at Pattinapakkam at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore. The fishermen claimed that the project could adversely affect the livelihood of fishing communities and disrupt the lives of nearly 20,000 schoolchildren living in the area.

'Our freedom will be further affected'

"We are already facing restrictions in carrying out our profession and selling fish due to the presence of the Chief Minister's residence in the area. If the Secretariat is constructed here, our freedom will be further affected," the fishermen had said.

They also alleged that the community was facing pressure from the police and the Fisheries Department, particularly during major government events. "From Nochikuppam to Mulli Kuppam, fishermen are being affected. When the Chief Minister goes to the Secretariat area to hoist the national flag on Independence Day, the Fisheries Department tells us not to go fishing. We are already facing considerable pressure from the police," they alleged.

The fishermen maintained that the proposed project would further affect their traditional occupation and create difficulties for residents of coastal settlements. They have demanded that the state government withdraw the order and address their concerns.

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