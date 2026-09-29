Rajasthan government organized the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet 2026 in Guwahati, calling upon the diaspora to reconnect with their roots and invest in the state's development to help achieve the vision of a 'Viksit Rajasthan, Viksit Bharat'.

The Government of Rajasthan on Monday held the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet 2026 in Guwahati, bringing together members of the Rajasthani diaspora, industry leaders and senior government representatives to strengthen engagement with the community and highlight opportunities to contribute to Rajasthan’s growth, enterprise and development. Held in the run-up to the Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas 2026, scheduled for 10th December 2026, the meet was jointly organised by the Department of Industries & Commerce and the Department of Domestic & Overseas Rajasthani Affairs (DORA), Government of Rajasthan.

The meet provided a platform for interaction between the Rajasthani diaspora, industry and the Government of Rajasthan on the state’s policies, development priorities and emerging opportunities.

A Call to Reconnect and Contribute

Krishan Kumar K K Vishnoi, Minister of State for Industry & Commerce, Government of Rajasthan, called upon the Rajasthani diaspora to reconnect with their roots and contribute to the state’s next phase of growth. He said that the success achieved by Rajasthanis across the country reflects their enterprise, determination and contribution, and emphasised that their knowledge, experience, networks and entrepreneurial spirit can play an important role in shaping a Viksit Rajasthan and Viksit Bharat.

He said, “Congratulations to all those who have built successful enterprises and established themselves in other states. The vision of ‘Viksit Rajasthan, Viksit Bharat’, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can be realised with your continued support and contribution. I invite you all to be a part of Rajasthan’s growth and development. Your roots are in Rajasthan, and your contribution can play a vital role in shaping its future.”

He added, “Even in the first year of the launch of this programme, investment worth 35 Lakh Crore took place in the state, across diverse sectors ranging from tourism to mining, petrochemicals, handicrafts & handloom, etc. This year too, we shall share a report card of our growth during the Pravasi Rajasthani Divas, on 10th December.” He welcomed investors from across the state and different parts of the country to invest in Rajasthan.

Fostering Dialogue and Highlighting Opportunities

The programme commenced with one-to-one meetings led by Shikhar Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Rajasthan, facilitating direct interaction between members of the diaspora, industry representatives and the state government.

Dr Manisha Arora, Special Secretary, Department of Domestic and Overseas Rajasthani Affairs (DORA) and Commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation, highlighted Rajasthan’s investment potential and the Foundation’s initiatives to strengthen engagement with the Rajasthani diaspora across the country.

Industry Perspectives and Stakeholder Engagement

The gathering brought together representatives from the Rajasthan Foundation, CII and leading industry stakeholders, who shared perspectives on Rajasthan’s policies and opportunities, industry experiences, entrepreneurship and the role of the Pravasi Rajasthani community in the state’s growth and development.

Rajasthan's Investment Potential

Notably, with a substantial human resource base, a diversified economic landscape and rich mineral resources, Rajasthan offers opportunities across multiple sectors. The state is endowed with 57 different minerals, providing a strong foundation for industrial activity, enterprise and value creation.

A Broader Strategy for Diaspora Engagement

The Pravasi Rajasthani Meet forms part of the Government of Rajasthan’s broader effort to strengthen its engagement with the Rajasthani diaspora across India and overseas. The initiative seeks to create sustained channels of dialogue between the diaspora, government and industry, while encouraging greater participation in the state’s economic, entrepreneurial, social and developmental jouey. (ANI)