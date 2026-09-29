Three men, including two with criminal records, have been arrested by Hyderabad's Rajendranagar Police for the alleged murder of a 34-year-old man in the city's Upperpally area. The killing was reportedly the result of previous disputes.

Hyderabad's Rajendranagar Police have arrested three people in connection with the alleged murder of a 34-year-old man in Hyderabad's Upperpally area on September 24, police said.

According to police, the incident took place at around 5:36 pm, when the deceased, identified as Mohd Naseeruddin Ahmed Khan, was allegedly attacked with a knife and other objects following previous disputes.

Investigation and Arrests

During the investigation, police arrested 28-year-old Mohammed Iliyas, 22-year-old Mohd Shoaib and 23-year-old Shaik Sultan in connection with the case.

Police said Iliyas and Sultan have criminal antecedents, with Iliyas allegedly involved in one previous case, while Sultan has multiple cases registered against him.

Police said they seized a knife, a metal knuckle, a two-wheeler, a mobile phone and blood-stained clothes allegedly linked to the offence during the investigation.

“All three accused have been arrested and are being produced before the court for judicial remand,” police said.

The arrests were made during the investigation into the case, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)