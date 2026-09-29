The Congress party is holding its Working Committee meeting, focusing on the Election Commission's SIR process. Leaders are demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, alleging the BJP is subverting democracy, and are planning a nationwide agitation.

The Congress is holding its Working Committee meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. One of the main issues on the agenda is the Special Intensive Regulation (SIR) process and the reported differences in teh Election Commission over it. The party has been holding vociferous protests demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Opposition Demands CEC's Resignation

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge for Goa, Manikrao Thakare asserted that the opposition stands fully united against the Bharatiya Janata Party's alleged attempts to subvert democracy, calling for a nationwide agitation until Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar resigns. Thakare accused the BJP government of taking steps to end democracy and using the poll panel to manipulate electoral outcomes.

"The entire opposition is united. Because of the steps taken by the BJP government to end democracy, and through Gyanesh Kumar, the way they have thought of destroying votes and not letting anyone vote, what remains of democracy? So in this manner, the BJP has won elections so far, and even now, people like Gyanesh Kumar are helping them. This has now become clear," he said.

He further added, "There should be a full-fledged agitation against this across every place, and until Gyanesh Kumar resigns, this agitation should continue."

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Rajni Patil said that the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar remains the party's central focus following nationwide state-level programs. "Gyanesh Kumar. Gyanesh Kumar must go. That is our key issue. That's why very good programs were held in all our states, and we are coming right after concluding those," she said.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh pointed to the internal dissent within the Election Commission (ECI), noting that two members repeatedly objected 14 times. She also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take cognisance of the matter, followed by strict legal action. "We have come to discuss the issue of the Election Commission, which has created a widespread stir across the whole of India. Even two of their members have stated—repeatedly written 14 times—that the Chairman of the Commission is not doing the right thing. Now, what further investigation they conduct on this, we will wait to see. We would also want—the whole of India is watching—the Prime Minister to take cognisance of this as well and take some action," she said.

Congress Hits Back at BJP's Allegations

Addressing counter-allegations from the ruling party, Congress leader and AICC Observer Mukul Wasnik said that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has raised the issue for the past two years and now the public has recognised the reality behind the opposition's long-standing concerns regarding election procedures. "The entire nation has now understood who is speaking the truth and who is lying. Now this matter has become clear. Rahul Gandhi has not been talking about the Election Commission for just the last four days; he has been consistently speaking for the past two to four years about the kind of irregularities taking place within the Election Commission and how everything is being conducted in a wrong manner. He has addressed this repeatedly during interactions with journalists and raised it before the public in public rallies. This is not something being discussed for just four days; this conversation has been ongoing for many days," he said.

He further rejected BJP's charges against Gandhi as baseless, alleging that the ruling party is attempting to compromise autonomous bodies. "Today, the allegations being made against us are completely baseless. The reality is that the Bharatiya Janata Party, through its Central Government, is attempting to capture key institutions and impose its ideology on the nation, which goes against the Constitution," he noted.

CWC to Formalise Protest Strategy

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is expected to move a resolution on the subject and cal for further protests even as the party chalks out a strategy with other allies in the INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday. (ANI)