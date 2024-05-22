Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'One’s surname doesn’t matter...' PM Modi praises Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's entrepreneurial journey

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Zomato Ltd.'s founder Deepinder Goyal and called his journey "inspiring". Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi reposted a video of the Zomato CEO where he revealed what his father said when he told him about his startup idea.

    Ones surname doesnt matter PM Modi praises Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal entrepreneurial journey watch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

    In a shoutout to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that in today’s India, one’s surname holds no significance. The Prime Minister's tweet was a reaction to a Goyal video that went viral, in which he described his company experience and the early doubts he encountered.

    Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently hosted an event where Deepinder Goyal gave a very intimate story of how Zomato got its start. His address was recorded, and the video became viral on social media very fast.

    In the video, Goyal reminisces about founding Zomato 16 years ago, in 2008. His father's first reaction was one of uncertainty and anxiety. Goyal's father had questioned him, "Janta hai tera baap kaun hai?" which translates to "Do you know who your father is?" meaning that with their lowly background, starting a business looked unlikely.

    As a small-town guy from Punjab, Goyal encountered the prevalent attitude that questioned his capacity to flourish in the startup industry. His father's words rang in his ears. "When I told my dad about starting Zomato, he said, 'Janta hai tera baap kaun hai?' which basically meant 'You can't do a startup'," he added.

    PM Modi retweeted the video and stated that Goyal's accomplishments served as an inspiration to many ambitious business owners, proving that success is not restricted by last names.

    "In today’s India, one’s surname doesn’t matter. What matters is hard work. Your journey is truly inspiring, Deepinder Goyal! It motivates countless youngsters to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. We are committed to providing the right environment for startups to flourish," PM Modi said.

    When Deepinder Goyal founded Zomato in 2008, the company was initially a restaurant listing and rating website, but it swiftly expanded into a massive meal delivery business. He was in charge of Zomato's growth into more than 1000 Indian cities.

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Leopard trapped in wire fence in Palakkad; Efforts underway to tranquilize animal anr

    Kerala: Leopard trapped in wire fence in Palakkad; tranquilized

    Kerala: Court pronounces death sentence to three accused in Santhakumari murder case anr

    Kerala: Court pronounces death sentence to three accused in Santhakumari murder case

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Predictions galore at Rajasthan's popular Phalodi satta market anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Predictions galore at Rajasthan's popular Phalodi satta market

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 BJP expels actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh for contesting against NDA candidate gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP expels actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh for contesting against NDA candidate

    NIA arrests Andhra techie in connection with Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case vkp

    NIA arrests Andhra techie in connection with Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    Recent Stories

    Deadly Iowa tornadoes: Dramatic videos capture twisters across US state, Greenfield reduced to rubble (WATCH) snt

    Deadly Iowa tornadoes: Dramatic videos capture twisters across US state, Greenfield reduced to rubble (WATCH)

    Kerala: Leopard trapped in wire fence in Palakkad; Efforts underway to tranquilize animal anr

    Kerala: Leopard trapped in wire fence in Palakkad; tranquilized

    What happened to Aishwarya Rai's arm? Did Mrs Bachchan break her arm? Read details? RBA

    What happened to Aishwarya Rai's arm? Did Mrs Bachchan break her arm? Read details

    F1 Max Verstappen's wisdom: 10 quotes to fuel your drive to success osf

    Max Verstappen's wisdom: 10 quotes to fuel your drive to success

    Kerala: Court pronounces death sentence to three accused in Santhakumari murder case anr

    Kerala: Court pronounces death sentence to three accused in Santhakumari murder case

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon