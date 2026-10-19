One person was killed and several others were injured after a speeding SUV hit them on Atal Path in Patna. The injured were taken to a hospital while the police have seized the vehicle and initiated further action into the matter.
One person was killed and several others were injured after a speeding SUV hit multiple people on Atal Path in Patna, police said. Following the collision, the injured were admitted to a hospital in Patliputra for treatment.
Police Seize Vehicle, Investigation Underway
The police have seized the vehicle involved in the accident. "An accident occurred on Atal Path in Patna, where a speeding SUV hit several people, resulting in one death. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Patliputra. The police have seized the vehicle, and a post-mortem examination of the deceased will be conducted. Further action is underway," said Brajesh Chauhan, Station House Officer (SHO) of Gandhi Maidan Traffic Police Station. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)