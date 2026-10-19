One person was killed and several others were injured after a speeding SUV hit them on Atal Path in Patna. The injured were taken to a hospital while the police have seized the vehicle and initiated further action into the matter.

One person was killed and several others were injured after a speeding SUV hit multiple people on Atal Path in Patna, police said. Following the collision, the injured were admitted to a hospital in Patliputra for treatment.

Police Seize Vehicle, Investigation Underway

The police have seized the vehicle involved in the accident. "An accident occurred on Atal Path in Patna, where a speeding SUV hit several people, resulting in one death. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Patliputra. The police have seized the vehicle, and a post-mortem examination of the deceased will be conducted. Further action is underway," said Brajesh Chauhan, Station House Officer (SHO) of Gandhi Maidan Traffic Police Station. (ANI)