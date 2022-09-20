On Mehbooba Mufti's 'GOI's Hindutva agenda in J&K', here's what BJP said

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti shared a video on Twitter where school staff were seen asking students to recite the hymn, which is considered Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan, and labelled it the government's true 'Hindutva agenda.'

The president of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, Ravinder Raina, accused PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday, of 'poisoning young minds' for vested political interests after she objected to students being forced to sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram.'

On Monday, the former chief minister shared a video on Twitter where school staff were seen asking students to recite the hymn, which is considered Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan, and labelled it the government's true 'Hindutva agenda.'

"Jailing religious scholars, closing Jama Masjid, and directing school children here to sing Hindu hymns exposes the GOI's Hindutva agenda in Kashmir," the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief tweeted.

Raina responded to her remarks by saying she should avoid playing such politics by 'poisoning the young minds.'

"During the freedom struggle, Mahatma Gandhi used this bhajan to unite the entire nation. There was no objection from anyone when the school children sang 'lab pe aati hai dua banke tamanna meri... (my heart's desire comes to my lips as a prayer) in their morning assembly," Raina said.

While talking to the media on the sidelines of a free medical camp organised by the party under the banner of 'Sewa Pakhwada,' Raina said that some people deliberately create such controversies for political gain.

"Mehbooba should avoid playing such political games. She has lost ground in Kashmir, and the Valley's people have rejected her. She is hatching such a plot (to reclaim her position)," he stated.

"This country belongs to all of us, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and others of all faiths. Mehbooba should read Allama Iqbal's 'mazhab nahin sikhata aapas mein bair rakhna' (religion does not teach us to fight), the BJP leader said.

After more than three decades, Raina remarked on the reopening of cinema halls in Kashmir, "This is the start of a new era. Our children in the Valley have only heard the sounds of bombs and bullets, and they have been denied all forms of entertainment available to their peers in other parts of the country."

"With multiplexes opening, people will have a more enjoyable experience," he added.

Raina also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for making the birth anniversary of the last Dogra ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, on September 23 an annual holiday.

He stated that the BJP is 'working overtime' to resolve the issues in Jammu and Kashmir and the problems that daily wage workers face.

(With inputs from PTI)

