J&K: Indian Navy reopens its training centre at Manasbal lake after 33 years

The Indian Navy has reopened its training facility at Manasbal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, 33 years after it was closed due to the outbreak of militancy in the former state.

The facility at Manasbal Lake in the central Kashmir district was ideal for the naval training of Jammu and Kashmir's National Cadet Corps (NCC). However, due to the deterioration of the security situation, the site was forced to close in 1989, and the training areas were relocated to Mansar Lake in Jammu, according to officials.

They said that with the improved security situation in Kashmir, the naval training area had been successfully reopened after a 33-year hiatus.

The Manasbal Development Authority, according to officials, has provided a suitable camping site along with adequate infrastructure on the lakefront, and two naval training boats have been relocated here from Mansar.

While talking to the media, Brigadier K S Kalsi, Group Commander NCC Group Srinagar, said it is a historic occasion and a red-letter day for the NCC in the Kashmir valley.

"NCC training activities of the naval wing are restarting in this beautiful location of Manasbal lake after a gap of 33 years... 100 NCC cadets, including girls from various colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, are participating in the camp," Brigadier Kalsi said.

He stated that the NCC is an important organ for nation-building. It aims to train the country's youth to instil discipline and make them responsible citizens.

"We also train them to join the military," he adds. The NCC began operations in Kashmir in 1965, but the naval base at Manasbal was closed in 1989 due to security concerns, according to Brigadier Kalsi. He stated that the centre had been reopened since the situation had improved.

"We are now ready to begin training and reactivating this area," he said. The cadets will receive training in various activities such as boat pulling, sailing, signalling, and ship modelling.

Previously, these activities were held in the Mansar lake area, and the cadets had to travel from Kashmir to Jammu. The highway's frequent closures caused significant inconvenience.

"It was a disincentive factor. When Manasbal becomes available, we are confident and hopeful that cadets from the Kashmir valley will benefit greatly from this beautiful location," Brigadier Kalsi explained.

He believes this beautifully located training facility will inspire local youth to join the NCC.

He stated that the first training at the facility is being attended by 100 NCC cadets from Jammu and Kashmir. The camp will last until September 26 and prepare cadets for the upcoming national-level NCC camp in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, which begins on October 2.

(With inputs from PTI)

