    On Eid, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP's 'divide and rule policy'

    The West Bengal CM stated, "The country's atmosphere is not good. The policy of divide and rule is not right, and the isolation policy is not fair."
     

    Kolkata, First Published May 3, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Central government on Tuesday, stating that Bengal is a model for the rest of the country in terms of communal brotherhood. "There is no other state in the country that sets such an example of unity as Bengal." That's why they are jealous and abuse us," CM Mamata Banerjee stated while taking a dig at the ruling BJP at the Centre.

    The CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee was accompanying her on the state as she addressed the devotees offering prayers at Kolkata's Red Road. 

    The CM stated, "The country's atmosphere is not good. The policy of divide and rule is not right; the isolation policy is not fair; we desire unity. We don't be scared and will continue to fight." She added in Hindi, "Ishwar allah tero naam sabko sanmati de bhagwan," (May god help in letting better sense prevail).

    Mamata Banerjee's comments come a day after as the country celebrates the Muslim's Eid and Hindu's Akshaya Tritya on the same day.

    Last month, Bengal witnessed violence when Ram Navami Jayanti processions were carried out.

    On Monday, ahead of Eid, Rajasthan's Jodhpur saw clashes between two groups over the flag. The CM Ashok Gehlot of the state has appealed for peace. 

    Due to the incident, four cops were reported to be injured. The Internet has been suspended in the region to ensure law and order. 

    To fight the BJP ahead of the 2024 polls, Mamata Banerjee's efforts to unite the country's opposition. 

