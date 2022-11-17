Officials invite CEC Rajiv Kumar as international observer for Nepal elections; check details

So far, ECI's India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) has trained more than 2,200 officers from 109 countries, including Nepal, as part of capacity building initiatives.

Officials from the Election Commission of Nepal has invited Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as an international observer for the upcoming general elections. The CEC chief will be leading a delegation of ECI officials as a state guest in Nepal from November 18-22 for federal and provincial elections to elect 275 members to Parliament and 550 members to seven provincial assemblies.

According to reports, the chief election commissioner will visit polling stations in Kathmandu and areas around.

Also read: Aaftab is clever, Delhi Police realised he is lying: Shraddha's father

ECI also has a similar international election visitors program where members of other poll bodies are invited to experience India's general and assembly elections held periodically.

In a release, the ECI said, "The Election Commission of India has always been in the forefront with fellow Election Management Bodies (EMBs) and relevant international organizations/associations in promoting the cause of democracy worldwide, through bilateral as well as multilateral interactions and has always endeavored to promote contacts, facilitate exchange of knowledge and sharing of best practices with a view to strengthen democratic institutions and processes."

Also read: Shraddha, Aaftab fought over Delhi flat's rent and Mumbai trip: Reports

So far, ECI's India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) has trained more than 2,200 officers from 109 countries, including Nepal, as part of capacity building initiatives. A capacity building program for 25 officials from Election Commission of Nepal is also scheduled to be held from March 13 to 24, 2023 at IIIDEM.

"Representatives from Election Commission of Nepal participated in the recently held International Conference hosted by ECI on Conference on 'Role, Framework & Capacity of EMBs' as a follow on to the Summit for Democracy’ ECI would be hosting two more International conferences on the theme of “Inclusive and Accessible elections," it said.