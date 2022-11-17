Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha, Aaftab fought over Delhi flat's rent and Mumbai trip: Reports

    Poonawala (28) allegedly strangled Walker in May this year and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the national capital over several days past midnight. The couple had been fighting over who would go to Mumbai to get back their luggage. 

    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walker had been arguing about a trip to Mumbai that neither of them wanted to take before Poonawala murdered Walker on May 18. They had reportedly just relocated from Mumbai to Delhi after quitting their jobs and were struggling to make ends meet.

    Who would go to Mumbai to retrieve their bags had been the source of contention between the couple. They travelled widely and spent the most of their money in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand before renting a flat for Rs 9000 in Delhi. Since both of them were short on funds, both wanted the other to go and get their luggage from the Maharashtra capital.

    Additionally, they were fighting about the rental residence. However, the police suspect these claims made by Poonawala during interrogation could be aimed at misleading them. For this reason, the police have asked the court to approve a narco-analysis.

    The woman was reportedly strangled and her corpse was subsequently cut into 35 pieces by Poonawala. He kept these parts in a refrigerator he bought just for this use and threw them away over a two-month period.

    To find the woman's body, the police are taking him to various places in and around Delhi. They haven't located the victim's head yet. The police discovered that he transferred Rs 54,000 from the victim's account to his account after the murder. Shraddha's father had been opposed to the relationship and wasn't on talking terms. Due to this, Shraddha's murder remained under wraps for over six months.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
