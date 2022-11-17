'Aaftab is clever, Delhi Police realised he is lying': Shraddha's father

"Aaftab is clever, having destroyed the proof in the last 5-6 months. The police will have a difficult time uncovering the truth. I will not rest until Aaftab is sentenced to death. Delhi Police realised that Aaftab sometimes lies and sometimes speaks the truth," the victim's father said.

The father of Shraddha Walker, who was brutally murdered by her live-in lover Aaftab Poonalwalla, Vikas Walker, has said that he will not rest till the court hangs his daughter's killer. While talking to the media, Vikas Walker said that Aaftab is very smart; he has eliminated every evidence against him. "Aaftab is clever, having destroyed the proof in the last 5-6 months. The police will have a difficult time uncovering the truth. I will not rest until Aaftab is sentenced to death," Vikas Walker reportedly said.

"Delhi Police realised that Aaftab sometimes lies and sometimes speaks the truth," the victim's father added. "Therefore, they applied for the Narco test. I believe I am about to get justice. If he committed a crime, he should be hanged. I've always suspected him of lying. I informed the Mumbai and Delhi Police."

The 26-year-old Mumbai-based call-centre employee, Shraddha Walker, was killed on May 18 after an argument with her live-in boyfriend, Aaftab Poonawala, in Delhi. The matter was kept under wraps until November, when Shraddha Walker's father, who her friends had informed, filed a missing report. The matter was shifted from Maharashtra to Delhi since Shraddha and Aaftab relocated from Vasai to Delhi, and Shraddha's family was unaware of this.

Sensational details have surfaced from Aaftab's confession, and six months after the murder, Delhi Police requested a narco test on Aaftab to prove the truth in his confession.

According to sources, the Delhi Police have come across a new lead in the investigation of the Shraddha Walker murder case, in which they learned about a pending water bill in accused Aaftab's flat, even though the government provides 20,000 litres of water free of charge in Delhi.

The accused will be brought before Saket Court today by the Delhi Police, who will demand his continued custody. According to the sources, given that the Delhi government provides 20,000 litres of water for free, Aaftab's Rs 300 water bill is still unpaid, and the police learned this information through his neighbours. Two neighbours on the floor above Aaftab had told police that the water bill for all floors was nil, except for Aaftab's, which had an outstanding due of Rs 300, raising suspicion.

"Aaftab used a lot of water to wipe up the blood stains after the murder, which resulted in a high water bill and pending bill. Neighbours informed the police that Aaftab frequently checked the building's water tank," sources claimed.

Also read: Shraddha, Aaftab fought over Delhi flat's rent and Mumbai trip: Reports

Also read: Shraddha case: Cops yet to find murder weapon, Aaftab sold his phone on OLX after crime

Also read: Shraddha murder: Police to seek Aaftab's profile details from Bumble, other women whom he met