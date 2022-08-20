Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Officials temporarily suspend Vaishno Devi Yatra due to flash floods caused by heavy rains

    Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the famous shrine was battered by torrential rain for many hours in the evening, leading the authorities to delay the yatra till 5am on Saturday as a precaution.

    Official temporarily suspend Vaishno Devi Yatra due to flash floods caused by heavy rains AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 20, 2022, 10:08 AM IST

    Jammu and Kashmir's  Vaishno Devi Yatra has been temporarily suspended on Friday evening due to heavy rain which triggered flash floods in the region.

    "In the wake of heavy rainfall, upward movement of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi has been stopped from Katra. Priority given to pilgrims coming downwards," the shrine board informed.

    Also read: 'Papa, aap har pal mere saath...': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

    "Priority is being accorded to yatris, currently in Bhawan area, coming down towards Sanjhichatt and then Katra under close watch of Shrine Board staff, police and CRPF officials and the overall supervision of Additional Chief Executive Officer Navneet, who is stationed at the Bhawan," the official said.

    Meanwhile, Anshul Garg, the Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said there were no reports of any casualties or property damage, and the situation was under control.

    Several videos shared on social media show flood-like situations on the Vaishno Devi track.

    Also read: Watch: Visually impaired kids Dahi Handi event won netizens' hearts

    Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the famous shrine was battered by torrential rain for many hours in the evening, leading the authorities to delay the yatra till 5am on Saturday as a precaution.

    Thousands of pilgrims were present at the shrine when it began to rain severely and persisted till midnight. The Himkoti (battery vehicle) track was then suspended as a result, the officials said.

    Also read: Major embarrassment for Congress; Rahul Gandhi's staff among 4 arrested for vandalising Mahatma Gandhi's photo

    To avoid panic, regular announcements are being made via the public address system. The officials also stated that emergency response teams, CRPF and medical units have been placed on high alert.

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2022, 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Papa, aap har pal mere saath...': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi AJR

    'Papa, aap har pal mere saath...': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Navdeep Singh, 15 Maratha LI

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Navdeep Singh, 15 Maratha LI

    Visually impaired kids Dahi Handi event won netizens' hearts - gps

    Watch: Visually impaired kids Dahi Handi event won netizens' hearts

    Major embarrassment for Congress Rahul Gandhis staff among 4 arrested for vandalising Mahatma Gandhi photo gcw

    Major embarrassment for Congress; Rahul Gandhi's staff among 4 arrested for vandalising Mahatma Gandhi's photo

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Gaya: All you need to know AJR

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Gaya: All you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Seeking divine intervention... UK envoy roasts Manchester United supporter at temple in Delhi - adt

    Seeking divine intervention... UK envoy roasts Manchester United supporter at temple in Delhi

    Randeep Hooda birthday 5 interesting facts you must know about Sarabjit actor drb

    Randeep Hooda birthday: 5 interesting facts you must know about ‘Sarabjit’ actor

    Numerology Prediction for August 20 2022 Here what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 20 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 20, 2022: Gemini, Aries to have good day; Virgo, Libra be careful

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon
    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon