Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated Holi in Khatima, participating in traditional Kumaoni and Tharu singing. He called the town his home and a 'Mini India,' emphasizing Holi's role in promoting social unity and cultural heritage.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his heartfelt Holi greetings to the residents at the Holi Milan ceremony held at Divine International School, Diyuri, Khatima on Saturday. During the event, he joined the gathering in traditional Kumaoni Holi, classical Holi, and Tharu Holi singing, sharing the festive spirit and joy of the colourful celebration.

CM Stresses Cultural Significance and Social Unity

The audience warmly welcomed him with a grand floral shower. In his address, the Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand's folk culture, traditions, and festivals form the core foundation of its cultural identity. He described Holi as a festival of colours and joy that finds true meaning when celebrated with loved ones.

An Emotional Connection to Khatima

Speaking emotionally, he said that Khatima is his home and its people are his family. He expressed special happiness in being among them, adding that receiving blessings from elders, when they place their hands on his head, is deeply inspiring for him.

He further stated that events like Holi Milan not only preserve the state's rich cultural heritage but also serve as a powerful medium to connect the younger generation with their roots.

Holi, he emphasised, is not just a festival of colours, but a symbol of social unity, harmony, mutual respect, and brotherhood.

Khatima: A 'Mini India' of Communal Harmony

The Chief Minister described Khatima as a living example of communal harmony and said it is known as "Mini India," where people of all religions and communities live together in love and unity, celebrating every festival collectively. He appreciated the efforts to keep traditional culture alive even in a modern environment, a release said.

A Call for Collective Progress

He called upon everyone to work together for the progress of Khatima, the state, and the nation, and to actively contribute toward realising the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India. He urged people to celebrate Holi with love, brotherhood, and warmth, and to resolve to continuously strive to make Khatima a better and ideal region.

Praising the organising committee, he said that such festivals strengthen social harmony and spread positive energy in society. During the program, he also played Holi with local residents, sharing the festive joy with warmth and wishing everyone a Holi filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. (ANI)