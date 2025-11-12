An office cab ride in Hyderabad escalated into a frightening ordeal after a road rage incident. Following a near-miss, occupants of another car tailed the cab and confronted the driver.

What was supposed to be a regular office cab ride home turned into a terrifying experience for a Hyderabad employee after a minor road incident took a dark turn. The employee, who shared their ordeal anonymously on Reddit, said they had boarded the late-night cab reluctantly, accompanied by a security guard, as the cab had to pick up another colleague after their drop.

The viral post has surfaced as the nation reels from the shock of the Delhi Red Fort blast, adding to growing public unease and concern over rising instances of intolerance.

A Near Miss on the Road

"It was past midnight, the roads were empty, and our driver was going a bit faster than usual," the post read. "Suddenly, another car cut sharply into our lane. Our driver slammed the brakes, honked out of frustration — and that's when things got ugly."

The group in the other car reportedly got offended and began tailing the cab. Despite the driver's attempts to avoid them, they eventually forced the cab to stop in the middle of the road.

'Tu Musalman Nahi Hota…' – The Moment of Fear

"One of them came to the window and started shouting, 'Horn kyun maara?' Our driver explained they had cut the lane. Then they asked his name. He said, 'Mohammad… Mohammad Ali.' That's when one of them said something that froze us all — 'Tu Musalman nahi hota toh scene alag hota… samajh hai na?'"

The employee described the silence that followed as "heavier than anything I've ever felt." The strangers eventually left without further confrontation, but the fear lingered long after.

Chilling Reminder of Growing Intolerance

"It reminded me of those awful news stories where people are asked about their religion before being attacked," the user wrote. "Nothing happened physically, but it was a genuinely chilling moment."

The Reddit post has since sparked discussions about road rage, religious tension, and late-night safety in Hyderabad. Many users commented expressing concern over how such minor encounters can spiral into dangerous territory.

(Note: This story is based on a Reddit post shared anonymously. The claims have not been independently verified.)