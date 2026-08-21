Bharati Mukhi, 26, from Odisha, the sole earner for her family, was killed in Hyderabad after being hit by a speeding Aston Martin. The driver is alleged to be the son of a Janasena Party MP. The family is now left without any financial support.

From a modest home in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, Bharati Mukhi carried her family's hopes. On a Sunday afternoon, August 16, Bharati stepped out of Inorbit Mall with a colleague to grab lunch near the ITC Kohenur area. As she was crossing the road to return to work, a luxury Aston Martin, allegedly speeding in a rash and negligent manner, struck her with violent force. Bharati suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The sudden loss of Bharati has plunged her family into complete darkness. A mother's life work was shattered in an instant, brothers were left without their guardian, and an entire household lost its only source of livelihood.

Family's Pillar Shattered

Anandini Mukhi, mother of Bharati, mourned the daughter who sacrificed her own dreams to sustain the family. She said that when the COVID-19 lockdown derailed her studies, Bharati did not give up. Driven by a fierce determination to uplift her family, she moved to Hyderabad to work as a sales executive at the Lifestyle store in Inorbit Mall.

"I raised my child through great hardship, ensuring she received an education. She grew up and went to college; I even supported her through a diploma course... I had also secured admission for her in a http://B.Tech program. When the COVID lockdown happened, she couldn't continue and stayed home for a while. Eventually, a job opportunity came up... she left home to take up the job. She was doing well; she had been working in Hyderabad for 4-5 years. She used to travel back and forth and send money home... we all relied on her. Then, one day, she was at work, and she went out for lunch. Somehow, while she was on the main road, a vehicle struck her. She passed away right there. I have no idea exactly how it happened. Some girl called me and told me about her accident and added that she wasn't speaking, and she was just admitted to the hospital, but they weren't letting anyone in... calls started coming in from both sides... My daughter is so young. How could she have gone so soon?" she said.

For five years, 26-year-old Bharati was the sole breadwinner for her family of five--her parents, two brothers, and herself. Her monthly earnings put food on the table, paid for her brothers' education, and maintained the household.

Rajanikant Mukhi, Bharati's brother, is now left with the immense weight of surviving without the family's sole financial support. "My sister Bharti Mukhi worked at a company in Hyderabad. Our family consisted of two brothers, one sister, and our parents. It was my sister who was supporting the family. She used to send money every month. She handled everything: education, household expenses, supplies. All the responsibilities rested on her... The son of a politician from Hyderabad hit my sister with his vehicle while driving at high speed. She died on the spot. We are in deep sorrow and grief now; the entire family is devastated. There is no one left to look after the family now. I would like to request that the government provide us with some assistance," he said.

Bharati's maternal aunt is appealing for urgent state compensation (muwaja) to help the ruined household survive. "Bharati Mukhi was working in a company in Hyderabad. She was a caring girl who understood everyone. She used to send money back home, which kept the household running. But now, that girl is gone. A single moment of high-speed recklessness by a politician's son tore away our only pillar. Now, our home sits in darkness. My appeal/request is that we should get some financial compensation (muwaja) from the government."

Police Investigation and Arrest

The 26-year-old saleswoman was killed after an Aston Martin was allegedly being driven at high speed. According to Madhapur Station House Officer KV Subbarao, Mukhi and her colleague had gone towards ITC Kohenur to collect meals at around 3 pm. While returning and crossing the road in front of the mall, a car allegedly came at high speed in a rash and negligent manner and hit Mukhi, police said.

She sustained severe bleeding injuries to her head and was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, police said.

Based on a complaint, Madhapur Police registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. During the investigation, police identified the alleged driver as Lingameneni Sanjush, 21, son of businessman and Janasena Party Rajya Sabha MP Lingameneni Ramesh. Sanjush, who is a businessman and a resident of Madhapur, was apprehended on the same day, police said.

Police conducted drunk-driving and drug tests on the accused and collected his blood samples, which were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. The vehicle involved in the accident was also seized. Further investigation is underway and police are awaiting the post-mortem examination (PME) report. (ANI)