Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel met the Gujarati diaspora in San Francisco, inviting them to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2027. He sought their participation in the state's emerging technology and investment sectors like AI and semiconductors.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel began his week-long visit to the United States and Canada by meeting members of the Gujarati diaspora in San Francisco, where he highlighted the state's development plans and sought greater participation from the overseas community in Gujarat's emerging technology and investment sectors.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Patel is leading a high-level delegation during the visit to invite industries and investors from the US and Canada to participate in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2027 and explore opportunities to invest and establish businesses in Gujarat.

Gujarat's Vision for Development

During his interaction with the Gujarati community in San Francisco, the Chief Minister spoke about Gujarat's development journey and its plans for the coming years. He said the state has emerged as a growth engine of the country through what he described as holistic development.

He linked the state's future goals with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, with the mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas'. Patel said Gujarat is working towards the goal of Viksit Gujarat-2047 and intends to play a leading role in the national development vision.

Focus on Key Technology Sectors

He identified semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres and biotechnology as key sectors in which Gujarat aims to establish itself as a global hub.

Invitation to Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027

The Chief Minister also invited members of the Gujarati diaspora, along with industry and business leaders based in San Francisco, to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2027. He expressed confidence that the summit would provide another platform for strengthening investment and technological partnerships between Gujarat and global businesses.

The interaction also included a question-and-answer session, during which members of the Gujarati community sought information about the pace and scope of development in Gujarat. Community leaders appreciated the state government's efforts to accelerate development and attract investment.

Engaging the Gujarati Diaspora

The Gujarat CM particularly acknowledged the contribution of Gujaratis living in Silicon Valley to areas such as semiconductors, AI technology and innovation. He said the Gujarat government wants to establish a stronger connection between global Gujarati talent and companies and industries operating in the state.

According to the Chief Minister, such a bridge could create opportunities for knowledge sharing, technological collaboration and mentorship. He said these partnerships could also help Gujarat advance its development objectives and contribute to the broader goal of Viksit Bharat-2047.

Cultural Connections and Future Collaboration

Patel also spoke about the cultural connection maintained by Gujarati families living thousands of kilometres away from their home state. He noted that the community continues to preserve the Gujarati language, festivals, celebrations and traditional values in San Francisco.

He expressed hope that the diaspora would work with Gujarat in areas including investment, knowledge exchange and innovation, contributing to the creation of a stronger and more prosperous state.

Gujarat Chief Secretary M.K. Das, senior secretaries, members of the state delegation and a large number of members of the Gujarati diaspora attended the interaction. (ANI)