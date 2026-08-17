The BJP has announced a new national team under President Nitin Nabin, featuring a mix of experienced leaders and new faces. Smriti Irani and Biplab Deb have been appointed as general secretaries, while Vasundhra Raje is among the new vice presidents.

The BJP on Monday unveiled its new team that will work under Party President Nitin Nabin. The team has several new faces and is a mix of experience and youth. Women have also been given sizeable representation.

New General Secretaries Appointed

BL Santosh will continue in his position as National General Secretary (Organisation). Former Amethi MP Smriti Irani, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia have been entrusted with the key responsibilities as general secretaries.

Raje, Rawat among 13 National Vice Presidents

The announcement comes almost six months after Nitin Nabin became party chief. The party has named several senior leaders as National Vice Presidents. They include former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya , Prof. M. Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar. Six among 13 new vice presidents are women.

National Secretaries and Other Key Posts

Kavita Patidar - Madhya Pradesh, K. Surendran - Keralam, Dr. Bhola Singh - Uttar Pradesh, Pradip Varma - Jharkhand, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel - Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak - Delhi, Phangnon Konyak - Nagaland, Sangeeta Yadav - Uttar Pradesh, Anil Antony - Keralam, M. Venkateshan - Tamil Nadu, Manoj Tigga - West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu - Bihar, Swadesh Singh - Delhi, Shri Mriganka Deo Barman - Assam, Rohan Gupta - Gujarat, Jai Prakash - Delhi have been named as National Secretaries.

Piyush Goyal has once again been entrusted with the responsibility as National Treasurer of the party. The party has also named RS MP Tarun Chugh as the Central Office In-charge.

Morcha and Media Team Leadership

Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi has been entrusted with the charge of the Yuva Morcha, while the Mahila Morcha will be overseen by Roop Kumari Choudhary from Chhattisgarh Anil Baluni, who is a Lok Sabha MP, will continue as Media Convenor.

The co-convenors are Ashish Usha Agrawal - Madhya Pradesh, Pradeep Bhandari - Delhi and Siddharth Yadav - Delhi.

Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named as Social Media Convenor.

Future Outlook

Nitin Nabin's new team will face a major test in 2027 when several states, including Uttar Pradesh, go to the polls. The changes in the party structure could also pave the way for a likely reshuffle in the Union Cabinet. (ANI)