Mizoram CM Lalduhoma disbursed Rs 1 crore to each district for the first time, empowering them to implement prioritised projects under the District Catalytic Intervention Plan Fund, a key component of the Government's Bana Kaih scheme.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday disbursed the District Catalytic Intervention Plan Fund at the Planning & Programme Implementation Committee Room in Aizawl. An amount of Rs 1 crore has been allocated to each district to facilitate the effective implementation of their respective District Plans.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In his address, the Chief Minister stated that although District Planning Committees had been constituted earlier, no dedicated funds had been provided to meaningfully implement their plans. "For the first time in Mizoram, we are disbursing Rs 1 crore to each district to fulfil their prioritised projects," he said.

Empowering Districts for Development

He emphasised that the Government is committed to empowering districts by enabling them to formulate their own development plans and by providing the necessary financial support to ensure successful execution. He described the initiative as a key component of the Government's flagship scheme, Bana Kaih. The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been entrusted with substantial authority, and project proposals have been prepared under their leadership. The success of the fund will largely depend on the responsibility and commitment of the DCs.

"This is only the beginning. If we utilise the funds efficiently, further allocations can be made in the future," he said.

The Chief Minister formally handed over the funds through bank cheques.

A 'Commendable Step' for Grassroots Governance

Vanlaldina Fanai, Commissioner, Planning, noted in his speech that "this marks the first instance of funds being directly provided to Deputy Commissioners to proactively advance district development." He described it as a progressive and commendable step toward strengthening grassroots governance.

The function was chaired by Lalmalsawma Pachuau, Secretary, Planning, who also outlined the broad modalities for implementation of the Catalytic Plan.

District Leadership Commits to Implementation

Speaking on behalf of the Deputy Commissioners, Lalhriatpuia, Deputy Commissioner, Aizawl, expressed gratitude to the Government for the initiative. He stated that district projects would align with the Mizoram District Transformation Programme and adopt a convergence approach with other schemes wherever feasible.

"We are grateful for the Government's support and are fully committed to delivering results," he said.

The Fund has been provided under Component 5 (Handholding Scheme) of the Decentralised Plan. Further allocations will be made based on performance and effective utilisation. (ANI)