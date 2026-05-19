An X user shared the inspiring story of a college student in Bhubaneswar who spends his Sundays delivering orders to support both himself and his widowed mother living nearly 150 km away in a village.

An X user shared the inspiring story of a college student in Bhubaneswar who spends his Sundays delivering orders to support both himself and his widowed mother living nearly 150 km away in a village.

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Manas Muduli recounted an interaction with the student inside his housing society which turned into a powerful reminder of the unseen struggles countless young Indians fight every day.

“Saw this young delivery boy in our society this morning, carrying quick commerce deliveries,” Muduli wrote in his post.

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During their conversation, Muduli discovered that the young man is currently pursuing college studies in Bhubaneswar while simultaneously working part-time as a delivery partner to manage his expenses and support his family. Since Sundays are college holidays, he dedicates the entire day to making deliveries across the city.

The student’s hardships reportedly deepened after he lost his father a year ago. His father, who worked at a small private company, allegedly left behind neither savings nor pension support, pushing the family into financial uncertainty.

“But, this young boy chose responsibility over excuses,” the post read.

According to Muduli, the student now single-handedly balances academics, work pressure, and household responsibilities. Along with funding his own education and living expenses in Bhubaneswar, he also sends money home to care for his mother, who continues to live in their village nearly 150 km away.

The story quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom hailed the student as a symbol of determination, sacrifice, and dignity. Several users pointed out how delivery workers often carry invisible emotional and financial burdens behind their polite smiles and rushed interactions.

Others reflected on the harsh reality faced by thousands of students across India who quietly juggle studies, jobs, and family responsibilities without ever publicly speaking about their struggles.

“Stories like these remind you how many silent fighters walk among us every day,” Muduli wrote.