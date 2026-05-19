The Kerala government has constituted a committee to prepare a white paper on the state's financial situation. In its first meeting, CM VD Satheesan's cabinet also announced free bus travel for women and a pay hike for ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

Kerala Govt to Release White Paper on Finances

The Keralam government has constituted a high-level special committee to prepare and release a comprehensive white paper on the state's current financial situation, officials said on Tuesday. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of senior officials from the Finance Department, which was chaired by Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan.

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Former Cabinet Secretary Dr. KM Chandrasekhar has been appointed as the chairman of the newly formed committee. Additional Chief Secretary (Finance Department) KR Jyothilal will serve as the convenor of the panel.

The committee also comprises eminent experts, including noted economist Dr. Narayanan and the Director of the Centre for Development Studies (CDS), Dr. Veeramani, as its members.

First Cabinet Meeting Announcements

Earlier on May 18, Hours after taking the oath as Keralam Chief Minister, VD Satheesan announced free travel for women on KSRTC buses, the creation of a dedicated department for elderly welfare, and a Rs 3,000 increase in the honorarium of ASHA workers in his first Cabinet meeting.

The cabinet also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged attacks on Congress leaders during the Nava Kerala Yatra, led by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in 2023.

The Chief Minister said the Cabinet approved a Rs 3,000 monthly increase in the honorarium of ASHA workers, fulfilling a promise made during their prolonged protest outside the Secretariat. He further announced a Rs 1,000 monthly hike for Anganwadi workers and helpers, school cooking staff, pre-primary teachers and ayahs.

"The first Cabinet meeting to bring Indira guarantees given by UDF - a free bus journey in KSRTC buses from 15th June. We are going to constitute a new department for old aged persons. The Cabinet has decided to increase the payment to Asha workers by Rs 3000," CM Satheesan said. (ANI)