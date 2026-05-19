A shocking incident of public violence in Odisha’s Berhampur has triggered anger and concern after videos of a brutal assault went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place near Giri Road Chhaka under the limits of Baidyanathpur Police Station on Monday evening.

A shocking incident of public violence was reported from Berhampur on Tuesday evening, raising serious concerns over law and order in Odisha.



According to preliminary reports, Mukteswar Kumar Sahu of the Hilpatna area and his younger brother, Ashis Kumar Sahu, allegedly attacked… pic.twitter.com/y7LT8immQH — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 19, 2026

According to preliminary police information, Mukteswar Kumar Sahu of the Hilpatna area and his younger brother, Ashis Kumar Sahu, allegedly attacked a youth identified as Umesh Rath in full public view. The videos circulating online reportedly show the accused repeatedly beating Umesh with thick wooden and bamboo sticks on a busy road while passers-by watched in shock.

The disturbing visuals have sparked strong reactions online, with many questioning the law and order situation and the silence of bystanders during the attack.